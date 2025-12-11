Cebu City, Liloan fires raze homes and factory

The fire in Barangay Labangon, Cebu City that razed residential structures and the fire that razed a factory in Purok Tugas, Barangay Yati, Liloan | Photo courtesy of CCDRRMO and DELI HUB

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Separate fire incidents hit Cebu City and Liloan town on Wednesday, December 10, destroying homes and a furniture facility and affecting dozens of residents, according to reports from fire authorities and the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS).

The blazes added to the string of fire cases recorded across Cebu that day.

Labangon fire displaces 47 residents

The first blaze was reported at around 5:30 p.m. along A. Lopez Extension, Balaga Drive in Barangay Labangon, Cebu City.

Based on the Cebu City Fire Station’s final report, the fire reached second alarm at 5:45 p.m. and was brought under control at 5:53 p.m. It was declared out by 6:02 p.m.

Fire investigators said eight houses were totally burned while four others were partially damaged, covering an estimated 480 square meters.

The property, owned and occupied by Randy Fernandez and his extended family, included 20 households with an estimated 50 individuals.

No injuries or fatalities were recorded.

A total of 12 fire trucks, two ambulances, and 15 auxiliary responders were deployed.

A separate assessment from the DSWS listed 13 affected families, or 47 individuals, including renters, sharers, and lodgers.

Five houses were marked as totally damaged and two as partially damaged. Displaced individuals were brought to the Barangay Hall (3rd floor), where hot meals and assistance were distributed.

Fire investigators have yet to release the official cause as of Thursday, December 11.

READ: Mandaue fire: P10M lost after blaze destroys firm’s showroom, store

Liloan rattan factory destroyed in nighttime blaze

A separate fire struck a rattan and furniture facility in Purok Tugas, Barangay Yati, Liloan, at around 10:35 p.m. on the same day.

Firefighters raised the first alarm at 10:40 p.m. and second alarm at 10:55 p.m. The fire was placed under control by 11:25 p.m., but full extinguishment was only declared at 5:40 a.m. the next day.

According to Fire Officer Jhonry Garcia, initial investigation showed the blaze likely began from an electrical issue inside the factory.

Residents reported seeing sparks from an indoor wiring line where several machines were plugged in.

The fire spread rapidly due to highly combustible materials inside the facility, including wood and finished furniture.

Two structures were confirmed affected: the entire furniture-manufacturing compound and one adjacent residential house.

Fire officials said more than 1,300 square meters of property were damaged in total, and no individuals were inside the facility when the blaze broke out.

According to Garcia, two families — estimated at four individuals — were displaced by the incident, while around 10 personnel, including tanker and fire truck responders, were deployed to contain the fire.

READ: ICU patient killed, 17 others rescued in Bulacan hospital fire

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