Top commercial teams set to clash in Cebu City Christmas basketball tilt

Rocky Alcoseba | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano basketball fans are in for a treat this holiday season as Rocky Alcoseba and the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) prepare to host the “Cebu City Christmas Basketball Tournament” from December 15 to 21 at the Cebu City Sports Institute in Barangay Sawang Calero.

Five of the region’s top commercial teams will clash in a cash-rich tournament, which promises high-octane basketball action for local fans.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Alcoseba said the Christmas basketball tournament is part of Cebu City’s push to bring back major sports events to the city.

“To make this pre-Christmas tournament exciting, we invited some of the region’s best commercial teams,” he said.

Teams that have already confirmed participation include the Chase Tower Runs (CTR) or Chase Cokaliong, Mindanao-based Golden Knight Blancas, Mighty Warriors, and Welec Trucking Services. The fifth team, expected to be Sherilin, has yet to confirm, as it awaits the conclusion of the Cesafi Season 25 finals, where it may recruit players from the UV Green Lancers or UC Webmasters.

READ: Randall Cup 2025 Christmas League tips off Sunday

High-octane competition, huge prizes

Alcoseba added, “These committed teams will field tough players. CTR said they will bring strong players, while Golden Knight Blancas is already a formidable squad. Welec will likely get players from UV, and Mighty Warriors have Shaq Imperial, Jaybie Mantilla, and other skilled athletes. The last team will finalize its lineup after Cesafi ends.”

Notably, the Cebu Greats of the MPBL, one of the most anticipated teams, have decided to skip the tournament for undisclosed reasons.

Prizes are set at P200,000 for the champion, P100,000 for the runner-up, and P75,000 for third place.

Broader goals

Alcoseba also highlighted the broader goals of the event, “Mayor Nestor Archival gave us the opportunity to bring sports events to Cebu. Basketball remains very popular here, but we’re also organizing various sports.”

Earlier this year, Alcoseba and the CCSC hosted the inaugural Cebu City Inter-Collegiate Invitational Tournament, which drew UAAP and NCAA basketball teams to the packed Cebu City Sports Institute. The Adamson Soaring Falcons emerged as champions in that event.

After that, Cebu City partnered with the East Asia Super League (EASL) to host the “Basketball for Cebu” Group B game between the Meralco Bolts and the Macau Black Bears at the Cebu Coliseum last November 15. This served as a fundraiser for the Typhoon Tino flood victims.

As in previous events, entry to the tournament requires attendees to bring single-use plastic bottles, supporting Mayor Archival’s environmental recycling initiatives.

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