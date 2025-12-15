Why reliable energy is critical for Cebu’s growing BPO industry 

Cebu’s rise as one of the Philippines’ strongest business process outsourcing (BPO) hubs did not happen by accident. The province’s blend of talent, modern infrastructure, and reputation for reliable service has long made it the outsourcing capital of the Visayas.

But there is one factor that industry leaders say now demands urgent attention if Cebu is to sustain its momentum: a stable and dependable power supply.

For years, Cebu has depended on the Visayas grid for much of its power, with a big portion coming from outside the province. But as demand continues to grow, especially because of the expanding BPO sector, this setup puts Cebu at risk. Without enough local baseload power, the province becomes more exposed to transmission problems, grid disturbances, and supply shortages happening elsewhere in the region.

This matters because the outsourcing industry runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It is one of Cebu’s largest employers and a major driver of local economic activity. Yet, this scale also makes it extremely vulnerable to even brief power disturbances.

Today, Cebu’s power demand has reached 1,223 MW, while its local generation capacity remains at 1,123 MW, according to the Department of Energy. With this 100 MW shortfall, Cebu has no choice but to rely on power from the Visayas grid, and that dependence leaves the whole IT-BPM sector vulnerable, warned Jack Madrid, president and CEO of the IT & Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP).

This is where local generators like Therma Visayas Inc. (TVI) come in. By providing steady baseload power in Cebu, TVI helps close the supply gap and lessens the province’s dependence on outside sources, supporting the 24/7 needs of the IT-BPM industry.

The cost of every outage

For BPO companies, disruptions don’t just turn the lights off, they halt entire operations. A single outage can disconnect hundreds of agents, drop active calls, freeze live chats, or interrupt back-office work in seconds.

“The impact is immediate, agents drop off, KPIs are all red, calls get cut,” said Michael Cubos, founder of Cebu-based Performance 360 Global Services. “Even if it’s just a short outage, it breaks momentum and affects performance.”

Qualfon Cebu site director Dyan Gallardo-Yap added that outages also trigger compliance and financial risks.

She asserted that service interruptions lead to dropped calls, lost data, missed SLAs (service level agreements), and even potential hardware damage.

When productivity stops, revenue stops. And paying a workforce that suddenly can’t work increases operating costs, she added, saying that repeated incidents create a perception of instability that erodes client trust.”

Power issues across Cebu

While Cebu IT Park and other major business districts are better protected, several areas still face recurring outages.

“Cebu IT Park is generally stable, but outside that, there are still pockets where outages are more frequent,” Cubos said.

According to National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) monitoring, the Visayas grid has already shown signs of strain. On August 6, it was placed under a yellow alert when demand reached 2,369 MW, close to the limits of available supply. A yellow alert means reserves are thin, and even a small disturbance could lead to brownouts. This highlights how Cebu remains vulnerable whenever the wider grid tightens.

IBPAP’s Madrid explained that Cebu remains heavily reliant on the Visayas transmission grid. “This structure leaves energy-intensive sectors like IT-BPM particularly sensitive to outages and price fluctuations.”

How BPOs are adapting

Despite the constraints, Cebu’s outsourcing sector has responded actively by strengthening its continuity systems.

Madrid described how many firms operate. “These include enterprise-grade UPS setups, multiple backup generators, alternate network routes, and recovery facilities that ensure uninterrupted service even during extended outages.”

Qualfon, one of the prominent BPO firms operating in Cebu, has invested in strong backup systems. “Qualfon invested in backup power systems like UPS units, Genset (under landlord) with an automatic transfer switch feature for seamless power transitions,” Yap said.

Performance 360 has also diversified its operations.

“We’ve put in place backup power at key sites, but more importantly, we’ve shifted around 70% of our operations to a remote or hybrid setup. That gives us more flexibility and reduces reliance on one site’s power supply,” said Cubos.

Hybrid work models have become a strategic advantage for companies with staff in areas where power is less stable.

Renewable energy and sustainability

The risk of power outages is pushing Cebu’s BPOs to look for more reliable and cleaner energy. With global clients caring more about sustainability, companies are starting to adopt greener practices.

IBPAP says about 40% of member companies have begun their ESG journey, and 65% of large firms already have formal sustainability policies.

Madrid said that under their Sustainability Roadmap, IBPAP is targeting 50% of member companies to adopt renewable energy by 2028. “This move not only strengthens operational resilience but also ensures alignment with global ESG standards.”

Qualfon is exploring the shift as well. “Yes, Qualfon likes the idea of cleaner energy sources but has not started any work on this project,” the company’s Cebu executive said.

Clients are also starting to view sustainability differently.

“Yes, clients are increasingly prioritizing sustainability—including the use of green or renewable energy—when selecting BPO partners,” Yap added.

Madrid added that many companies now include ESG metrics in vendor selection.

“Many global clients include ESG performance in their vendor selection and audit processes.”

Support is needed from the government and energy providers

For BPOs to grow sustainably, industry leaders say Cebu needs stronger energy infrastructure and more responsive public-private cooperation.

Cubos emphasized that more investment in infrastructure is definitely needed. “And support for alternative energy solutions at the community level. Remove corruption and red-tape.”

Yap outlined several recommendations. She noted that there is a need to accelerate power infrastructure upgrades to eliminate bottlenecks and reduce outages in high-growth zones. She also cited support for renewable energy adoption through incentives, the need to prioritize BPO hubs in energy planning, and the fostering of transparent dialogue between utilities, regulators, and industry stakeholders.

Madrid also stressed that collaboration among government agencies, energy providers, and the private sector is vital to modernize power infrastructure and expand renewable energy integration.

Can Cebu’s power system keep up?

Despite the challenges, industry leaders remain cautiously optimistic.

Madrid said that while Cebu has a strong network of government, utility providers, and business leaders, sustained collaboration and investment is integral to overcome current power challenges.

“I’d say we’re getting there, but there’s still room to improve,” Cubos added.

Yap noted that improvements will depend on the timely completion of major upgrades and continued investment in both renewable and baseload capacity.

A shared call

The message from Cebu’s BPO sector is clear: power reliability is no longer just a technical concern. It is now central to Cebu’s economic strength and its ability to compete globally.

Energy reliability and sustainability are essential to maintaining the Philippines’ position as a global IT-BPM leader, Madrid explained.

Cubos echoed this point, saying that “making sure we have a stable, modern energy infrastructure isn’t just good for business, it’s good for the whole local economy.”

Cebu’s BPO industry supports thousands of workers, fuels local businesses, and drives regional competitiveness. Ensuring a resilient, modern, and diversified power system is essential not just to avoid outages, but to maintain Cebu’s position as a world-class outsourcing hub.

In 2024, the broader Philippine IT-BPM sector, which includes BPO operations, generated $38 billion and employed 1.82 million full-time workers, showing resilience despite global economic, climate, and political challenges. The contact center industry was the biggest contributor, generating $31.6 billion—83 percent of total revenue—and accounting for 88 percent of all workers.

As of end 2024, industry-association data show that the Visayas region employed around 396,000 full-time workers in the IT-BPM sector, and Cebu alone accounted for over 160,000 of them, confirming its position as the region’s leading outsourcing hub.

As of end 2024, industry-association data show that the Visayas region employed around 396,000 full-time workers in the IT-BPM sector, and Cebu alone accounted for over 160,000 of them, confirming its position as the region’s leading outsourcing hub.

Its growth is supported by strong activity in nearby areas like Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, and the South Road Properties (SRP) zone.

Cebu’s role as the region’s top outsourcing hub makes reliable power and infrastructure essential to keep its industry, and thousands of jobs, running smoothly.