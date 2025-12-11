CESAFI HS FINALS: Magis Eagles eye jugular as UC plots payback

SHS-AdC and UC players battle for possession at the post. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) head coach Rommel Rasmo isn’t taking anything for granted as the Magis Eagles brace for a tougher retaliation from the University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters in Game 2 of the Cesafi Season 25 high school best-of-three finals on Friday, December 12, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Magis Eagles are coming off an emphatic 81-65 win in Game 1, highlighted by a 32-point explosion from Lian Kent Basa. Their long-range shooting dismantled UC on its home floor, leaving the Baby Webmasters searching for answers.

Despite the one-sided result, Rasmo stressed that there’s no reason to relax.

READ: Cesafi HS finals: Basa explodes for 32 as Magis Eagles dominate UC

“For me, there’s no complacency. It was a hard-earned win,” he said. “In all honesty, di ko inexpect na ganito yung nangyari. I have high respect for UC, especially their outside shooting. We’re playing in their homecourt. It was obvious they hit a lot of threes late in the game, and most of them can really shoot. Talagang it was a hard-earned win.”

Basa’s eight triples out of 10 attempts gave SHS-AdC a decisive edge, surprising even Rasmo, who initially expected a tighter, more physical opening match.

Game 2 of the Cesafi HS Finals, he emphasized, brings a different challenge.

“There’s still Game 2. We have to be ready. I’m sure they’ll come out stronger,” he said. “With all the programs of UC, even in college, they’ll excel. I believe they have a bright future.”

This marks the fourth finals meeting between SHS-AdC and UC, following three earlier title duels when Joever “Brad” Samonte was still calling the shots for the Baby Webmasters.

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UC MUST ADDRESS SHOOTING WOES

For UC, head coach Reggie Licanda admitted he was caught off guard by their struggles, especially their cold shooting from deep. The Baby Webmasters hit only nine of 30 attempts, far below what they rely on to match the Magis Eagles.

“Wala mi ga expect ing-ato ang outcome,” Licanda said. “Sa among depensa, sa among zone, it just happened nga gi bwenas sila. Ang mga bata nagdali na, hurried shots. Ang pag-adjust namo ani among paninguhaon.”

He shared that some players felt demoralized after the loss, but he reminded them that the series is far from over.

“Naay uban players nga among gi cheer up. Ako silang giingnan mao bitaw best-of-three, kay tulo pa ka games. Ana gyud na,” he said. “Yes, mo kumbati gyud mi. Dili mi mobuhi ug easy-easy lang.”

UC last won the high school crown in 2018, when Samonte led the Baby Webmasters past the UV Baby Lancers.

Tip off for tomorrow’s Cesafi HS Finals Game 2 is at 5 PM.

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