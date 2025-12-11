Mark Ashley Fajardo outboxes Vietnamese foe in SEA Games boxing opener

Mark Ashley Fajardo | Facebook photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mark Ashley Fajardo made his dominating presence felt in the 33rd Southeast Asian Games boxing event, winning his first bout convincingly at the Chulalongkorn University Sports Centre on Wednesday, December 10.

Facing a taller Vietnamese opponent, Nguyen Duc Ngoc, in the men’s 69-kilogram round of 16, Fajardo showcased accurate and sharp combinations and superior power, paving a way for his lopsided unanimous 5–0 victory.

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“’Di ko talaga timbang ito, kasi parang replacement lang ako. Timbang ko 63 kilograms, hirap ako magbawas ng timbang kaya ito ‘yung nilaruan ko,” said the 20-year-old Fajardo from Talisay City, Cebu.

(“This is not really my weight. I was just like a replacement. My weight is actually 63 kilograms. I had a hard time cutting weight that is why I went up in.”)

Fajardo revealed his personal motivation behind the performance: to get a SEA Games medal.

“Gusto ko talaga makakuha ng medalya sa SEA Games po. Kasi, ‘yun ang inspirasyon ko, pamilya ko sa Cebu kasi nabagyuhan rin sila eh.”

He drew support from a small but cheerful group of Filipino fans in attendance.

He will face Indonesia’s Riwu Jekri in the second round. Jekri advanced to the round of 16 with a first-round bye.

Meanwhile, fellow Filipino Ofelia Magno also kicked off her campaign with a win in the women’s 48kg division, but Ian Clark Bautista fell short in the men’s 57kg quarterfinals.

Besides Fajardo, another Cebuano pug, Jay Bryan Baricuatro is also competing in the men’s 48-kilogram division.

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