Gov. Baricuatro’s son-in-law sues Byron Garcia for cyber libel

Dr. Janos Viscayno files a cyber libel complaint against Byron Garcia at the Mandaue City Prosecutor’s Office on December 11. | Photo: Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Dr. Janos Viscayno, son-in-law of Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro, filed a cyber libel complaint against former provincial security consultant Byron Garcia at the Mandaue City Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday, December 11.

Viscayno said the complaint stemmed from what he described as a series of malicious online posts and comments made by Garcia, brother of former governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

He denied allegations made by Garcia in a vlog claiming that he was part of the orthopedic department at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center and that he profited from the supply of medical implants.

He said he has no affiliation with the hospital, noting that he works at a private hospital, and emphasized that the claims were false, baseless, and damaging to his reputation.

“Maguol sad kay ako private doctor man ko, mao ni sulod ko pagka doctor kay mo tabang man jud ko ug mga tao. Unya kaning ingon ani ba nga apilon ta, himo-himoan ta ug storya, lain sad kaayo nga mangkwarta daw ko sa akoang isig ka tao. Kani wala jud ni basis,” said Viscayno.

(It’s distressing because I am a private doctor, and I entered this profession to help people. But being dragged into issues like this and being made up stories about me, t’s really hurtful to be accused of making money off others. These claims have no basis.)

Viscayno said he is seeking justice, noting that the accusations affected him personally and professionally as a private medical practitioner.

“These are all malicious nga claims ba, so dili jud ni pwede, mangita jud ko ug justice ani,” Viscayno added.

(These are all malicious claims, so this cannot be allowed. I will really seek justice for this.)

READ: Byron Garcia files complaint vs Gov. Baricuatro over SWAT uniform photo

Atty. Inocencio Dela Cerna, counsel for Viscayno, said the cyber libel case is the first of multiple complaints they plan to file against Garcia.

“Dili jud to maki-angayon. Kinahanglan jud ug justice si Dr. Janos Viscayno nga wala jud ni siyay labot sa politika, wala tanan,” said Dela Cerna.

(That was really unjust. Dr. Janos Viscayno truly deserves justice because he has nothing to do with politics—nothing at all.)

CDN Digital tried to reach out to Garcia through Messenger, but he has yet to reply as of this writing.

Dela Cerna added that they are preparing additional complaints over what they consider malicious imputations against both Viscayno and the governor.

He said Governor Baricuatro had chosen not to respond to earlier accusations but decided action was necessary when Viscayno, a private individual not involved in politics, became the target of online attacks.

Garcia had earlier also filed several criminal and administrative complaints against Governor Baricuatro, including an alleged false statement on the province’s acquisition of a sea ambulance and the viral photo of the governor wearing a Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) uniform, which he claims violates Article 179 of the Revised Penal Code, prohibiting the unauthorized use of official uniforms and insignia. Baricuatro insists that the photo was AI-generated.

The most recent complaint concerns the P2.63-million renovation of the new governor’s office, alleging violations of the National Cultural Heritage Act and the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act for proceeding without the required clearance.

ALSO READ: Byron Garcia sues Pam over P2M Capitol office renovation

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