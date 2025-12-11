CESAFI FINALS: UC Webmasters outlast UV, force do-or-die Game 3

UC Webmasters players salute their supporters after pulling off the Game 2 win. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters made sure their season didn’t end tonight, outlasting the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, 76-68, on Thursday, December 11, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Ricofer Sordilla backed up his promise to avenge their heartbreaking double-overtime loss in Game 1 last Tuesday, December 9. He led UC with 20 points, four rebounds, two steals, and one assist. Jepherson Nonol also stepped up, firing 12 points, including nine from beyond the arc.

Neon Chavez, UC’s one-and-done floor general, delivered nine clutch points in the fourth quarter to keep the Webmasters in control. He also tallied five assists, four steals, two rebounds, and one block. Joseph Art Nalos and Carlo Salgarino combined for 16 points.

READ: UC Baby Webmasters make first ever return to Cesafi HS finals

For UV, Game 1 hero Raul Gentallan put up 23 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds. PJ Taliman added a 14-point, 15-rebound double-double. But Kent Ivo Salarda struggled all night, finishing with only five points on 1-of-7 shooting in 33 minutes.

UV opened the game with a quick seven-point cushion, 15-8, but UC kept its poise and flipped the script for a 21-20 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Webmasters later built their biggest lead at 45-33 in the third.

UV answered with a push of its own, briefly grabbing a 65-62 lead after Salarda hit three free throws off a Salgarino foul. But that turned out to be UV’s last taste of the lead.

Despite missing more than seven free throws, UC settled down in the final four minutes. Chavez ended the dry spell with two free throws to cut the deficit to 65-64 with 4:40 remaining.

Sordilla tied the game at 65-all after splitting his next trip to the line, then drilled a wide-open three to put UC ahead, 68-65, with 3:51 left. Chavez followed with a triple of his own for a 71-65 cushion.

Gentallan momentarily stopped the slide with a three-pointer, but Nalos answered right back with a top-of-the-key triple at the 1:33 mark. UC held firm from there until the final buzzer.

Game 3 is on Saturday, December 13, at 6 p.m.

ALSO READ: Cesafi: UC Webmasters nip USC, make fourth straight finals stint

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