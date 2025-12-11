LTFRB to penalize TNVS booking cancellations

BOOKING CANCELLATIONS. Motorists crawl through traffic on Edsa in Cubao, Quezon City on Wednesday (Dec. 10, 2025). The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board on Thursday (Dec. 11) issued a memorandum penalizing driver-initiated cancellation of transport network vehicle service bookings. (PNA photo by Joan Bondoc)

MANILA – The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Thursday issued a memorandum penalizing driver-initiated cancellation of transport network vehicle service (TNVS) bookings.

In a statement, LTFRB Chair Vigor Mendoza II said the memorandum circular (MC) is in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s instruction to prioritize the welfare of commuters.

Specifically, Mendoza said the memorandum seeks to address the complaints of commuters about the rampant cancellations of bookings by TNVS drivers, especially in areas with heavy traffic.

Under LTFRB MC 2025-055, booking cancellations initiated by TNVS drivers are classified as a violation under “Refusal to Convey Passengers” penalized under Section IV. 2 of Joint Administrative Order 2014-01.

The penalties for its violation are a fine of PHP5,000 for the first offense, PHP10,000 fine and 30-day vehicle impoundment for the second offense, and a fine of PHP15,000 and cancellation of the Certificate of Public Convenience for subsequent offenses.

He noted that cancellation of bookings is tantamount to refusal to convey passengers, especially when the booking has already been accepted and confirmed in the TNVS platform.

“Matindi ang epekto ng biglaan at garapalang booking cancellation sa mga TNVS dahil ang pinag-uusapan dito ay kahalagahan ng oras ng mananakay na maaring makompromiso ng ganitong modus (The sudden and blatant cancellation of TNVS bookings is a serious matter because such modus wastes the time of passengers),” he said.

READ: DOTr to LTFRB: Penalize ‘snobbish’ taxi, TNVS drivers

Under the memorandum, the cancellation of a booking is penalized when it was done to avoid short-distance trips or non-profitable trips in favor of a higher fare trip; involves discrimination, especially against senior citizens and persons with disability; those that are already in transit without a valid reason; and a pattern of behavior of TNVS drivers showing unjust cancellation of bookings.

The LTFRB will make use of the logs of transport network companies (TNC) to decide whether there is deliberate refusal to serve certain areas, time periods, or passenger profiles without just cause.

Under the same MC, the LTFRB ordered TNCs to submit a monthly report containing the number or percentage of cancellations categorized by driver-initiated, passenger-initiated, and system-initiated; and a list of drivers with unjustified cancellations and corresponding actions taken by the TNC.

Exceptions to these penalized cancellations include natural calamities like floods, car maintenance issues, and passenger behavior.

Moreover, the MC also provides penalties for TNCs for failing to monitor, control, and take corrective action against identified drivers with a history of unjustified cancellations or who fail to comply with reporting and data-sharing obligations.

Penalties for TNCs include fines, suspension, or cancellation of accreditation.

The MC will take effect immediately after its publication in at least one newspaper with general circulation. (PNA)

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