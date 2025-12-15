Solo traveling in China: Lessons from the road

SHANGHAI, CHINA – No matter how many times you’ve done it, traveling solo never loses its thrill—or its challenges.

Solo travel is equal parts terrifying, thrilling, and, yes, hilarious. It’s just you and your 50 other personalities trying to figure out a foreign country without losing your mind.

Now imagine doing that in one of the world’s largest countries in terms of land, economy, influence, and population.

A view of the Mutianyu section of The Great Wall of China | Morexette Erram

Home to over 1.4 billion people, China presents challenges that Filipino travelers may not encounter in destinations like Thailand or Singapore.

But the payoff? Totally worth it.

Climbing the Great Wall, riding a train at 300 kilometers per hour, wandering through cities that blend ancient temples with sky-high, futuristic skyscrapers, solo travel in China teaches you lessons you rarely learn in travel blogs and books.

Where East meets West

No city perfectly encapsulates the East-meets-West vibe like Shanghai, with the 113-kilometer Huangpu River dividing the megapolis literally and figuratively.

On the western banks of the Huangpu, The Bund showcases rows and rows of preserved Art Deco, Neoclassical, and Gothic buildings. Their bold geometrical patterns and streamlined facades stood as witnesses to Shanghai’s colorful past.

The HSBC Building, which formerly served as the Shanghai headquarters of the British multinational bank, along The Bund. It now houses the Shanghai Pudong Development Bank (SPD Bank). | Morexette Erram

Then, across the Huangpu River, facing The Bund rises the iconic skyline of Lujiazui District, with the Oriental Pearl TV Tower standing proud among the skyscrapers that tower over it. The district symbolizes modern Shanghai.

Between the 19th and 20th centuries, Shanghai earned the nickname “Paris of the East,” as foreign concessions flourished here following the Opium Wars. While that era has passed, its spirit lives on, particularly along The Bund and Nanjing Road.

The Lujiazui Skyline, as seen from The Bund, in Shanghai, China | Morexette Erram

And every evening, at precisely 6 p.m., Zhongshan Road lights up like a movie set, letting you step back into the glamour of 1920s Shanghai.

Just steps away is Nanjing Road. China’s busiest shopping street, this road swarms with pedestrians. It can only be described as a microcosm of the country’s 1.4 billion population.

Here, heritage buildings house global brands with neon signs that flash above intricately designed facades. Picture a Nike Air Jordan sign above an arched entrance adorned with Art Deco sunburst patterns and promotional materials in Chinese.

A hyperconnected future

For first-time visitors, no trip to China feels complete without a stop in Beijing, the country’s historic and political heart. The journey from Shanghai, however, spans 1,205 kilometers. That nearly doubles the distance between Cebu and Manila.

Thanks to the country’s vast, high-speed rail network, what could have been an exhausting trip becomes effortless. On board the G-series bullet trains, you can glide into Beijing in under four hours, watching cities blur past with astonishing speed.

Sunset at The Forbidden City in Beijing, China | Morexette Erram

Traveling in China also means keeping your passport within arm’s reach at all times. Every tour, hotel booking, and excursion is digitally linked to your passport number.

Arrival is as simple as scanning your document and walking right in. Say goodbye to paper tickets and time-consuming queues.

And after a long afternoon exploring the sprawling, Forbidden City in Beijing, nothing beats the convenience of ordering food, delivered by a robot straight to your door. (Check your hotel; many offer this service.)

Your smartphone is just as essential as your passport.

Mobile payments dominate daily life, and cash is secondary, which would explain why you can find rental power banks in nearly every nook and cranny.

Paying is as easy as tapping your phone. Just hope your internet connection does not bail on you.

Change of pace

When Shanghai starts to feel relentless, relief is just outside the city. Surrounding the metropolis are ancient water towns linked by China’s historic Grand Canal. This Unesco World Heritage Site serves as the “backbone of the empire’s inland communication system—transporting grain, strategic goods, and rice that once fed the population.”

Interior canals in Pingjiang Road, Suzhou, that connect and form part of China’s Grand Canal system. | Morexette Erram

In places like Suzhou, famed for its classical gardens, and Tongli, where stone bridges arch over quiet canals, time seems to slow down.

Both serve as gentle reminders: Travel isn’t always about rushing from one attraction to the next. Solo travelers must pause, breathe, and live in the moment.

Solo travel in China takes preparation. The language barrier is real, so keep a translator app handy. Be patient, stay curious, and embrace the weird, wonderful moments — the ones you’ll remember long after your trip ends.

Likewise, traveling solo in China isn’t just about seeing the sights. It’s about discovering what you’re capable of one crowded street, one ancient canal, and one 300-kph train ride at a time.