Age restrictions, social media bans alone won’t keep children safe online: Unicef

Parents are being asked to “monitor platforms they didn’t design, police algorithms they can’t see, and manage dozens of apps around the clock,” said the United Nation’s Children’s Fund. | Unicef Photo

NEW YORK– How young is “too young” to use social media?

As countries consider age-related restrictions across social platforms, the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) cautioned that social media bans come with their own risks and may even backfire.

“Social media is not a luxury. For many children, especially those who are isolated or marginalized, it is a lifeline providing access to learning, connection, play, and self-expression,” the UN agency said in a statement on Tuesday, December 9.

Workarounds, shared devices: Harder to protect children

“What’s more, many children and young people will still access social media, whether through workarounds, shared devices, or turning to less regulated platforms, ultimately making it harder to protect them.”

Unicef issued the statement ahead of the first day of Australia’s ban that is meant to keep anyone under 16 years old from having accounts on certain social media platforms. It pointed out that better platform design and content moderation by platform companies are a must.

Read: Cebuanos support social media ban for minors

The US-based online forum Reddit has already challenged the law before Australia’s High Court, saying it “infringes the implied freedom of political communication.”

It suggested that verifying a potential user’s age at the app store level is better than requiring each platform to carry out checks.

What about ‘age-appropriate political discussions’?

Reddit said it agreed that children under 16 should be protected. But the Australian law’s “intrusive and potentially insecure verification processes” could isolate older teens and young adults “from the ability to engage in age-appropriate community experiences (including political discussions).”

Similar age-based social media restrictions are already being considered in Denmark, Norway, Spain, Malaysia, Brazil, and several U.S. states.

In its statement, Unicef acknowledged that the restrictions “reflect genuine concern.”

“Children are facing bullying, exploitation, and exposure to harmful content online with negative impacts on their mental health and well-being. The status quo is failing children and overwhelming families.”

“While Unicef welcomes the growing commitment to children’s online safety, social media bans come with their own risks, and they may even backfire.“

Must respect rights to privacy, increase digital literacy

Read: Australia bans under-16s from social media starting December 10

“Age restrictions must be part of a broader approach that protects children from harm, respects their rights to privacy and participation, and avoids pushing them into unregulated, less safe spaces.”

“Parents and caregivers should be supported with improved digital literacy – they have a crucial role but currently are being asked to do the impossible to protect their children online: monitor platforms they didn’t design, police algorithms they can’t see, and manage dozens of apps around the clock.”

Governments, regulators, and companies need to to work with children and families to build digital environments that are safe, inclusive, and respect children’s rights. In Unicef’s view, that includes:

Requiring social media companies to proactively identify and address adverse impacts on children’s rights;

Systemic measures to prevent and mitigate online harm that children experience; and

Amplifying the voices and lived experiences of children, young people, parents, and caregivers in debates on social media age limits.

“Decisions around how to best protect children in a digital age must be informed by quality evidence, including evidence coming directly from children.”

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP