SEA Games 2025: PH mixed judo team delivers gold
CHONBURI—Chino Sy became the second Filipino athlete to win multiple golds at the 33rd Southeast Asian Games as part of the mixed judo team on Sunday.
Sy didn’t compete in the event held at Rajamangala University of Technology in Pathum Thani, but took a second gold after his men’s -100kg triumph.
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Esleken Kedo, according to Philippine Judo Federation president Ali Sulit, clinched the victory after prevailing over an opponent with a heavier weight class.
Other members of the team were Gabriel Benedict Quitain, Randy Ferrera Jr., John Viron Ferrer, Rhyan Zarchie Garay, Esleken Kedo, Joemari-Heart Rafael, Leah Jhane Lopez, Khrizzie Pabulayan, Margaret Fajardo and Maxine Denise Mababangloob.
Filipino judokas also produced three silver and two bronze medals to conclude the competition.
Rafael had a silver in women’s -57kg, Quintain in men’s -73kg and Ferrer in men’s -81kg. The two bronzes came from the women’s ju-no-kata team and Mercado in men’s 55kg.
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