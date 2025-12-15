Bondi Beach in Australia: Gunman, girl among 16 dead in shooting attack

Residents stroll along Bondi Beach as police continue to examine the scene of a shooting in Sydney on December 15, 2025. Towels, bags and baby strollers littered Sydney’s Bondi Beach — the harrowing aftermath of the country’s worst mass shooting in years. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP)

SYDNEY, Australia — Gunmen killed 15 people in a mass shooting that targeted a Jewish celebration on Australia’s famed Bondi Beach, police said Monday in an updated toll that included a 10-year-old girl.

One of the gunmen — a 50-year-old man — was shot and killed by police, bringing the total dead to 16.

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Some 40 people were injured after two gunmen opened fire at a Jewish event on Sunday evening marking the start of the Hanukkah festival.

“Five people remain in critical conditions with the others remaining in serious and stable conditions,” New South Wales Police said in a statement.

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Police and forensic teams examine the scene of a shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney on December 15, 2025. Two gunmen who shot and killed 15 people at a Jewish celebration on Sydney’s iconic Bondi Beach were a 50-year-old father and his 24-year-old son, Australian police said. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP)

A second shooter — a 24-year-old man — was critically injured and had been taken to hospital under police guard.

Police have declared the shooting a “terrorist incident” and said they had found suspected “improvised explosive devices” in a vehicle near the beach.

The shooting took place during an annual Hanukkah event at Bondi Beach. which police said was attended by over 1,000 people.

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