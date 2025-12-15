SEA Games: Hidilyn Diaz returns, fails to land in podium

NOT ENOUGH. Hidilyn Diaz fails to land in podium in the women’s 58kg division of the 33rd Southeast Asian Games weightlifting competitions on Sunday (Dec. 14, 2025) in Chonburi, Thailand. The Tokyo Olympics gold medalist finished fourth. (POC Media Pool photo)

CHONBURI, Thailand – Hidilyn Diaz finished fourth in the women’s 58kg division of the 33rd Southeast Asian Games weightlifting competitions on Sunday at the Chonburi Sports School.

The Tokyo Olympics gold medalist had a total lift of 200 kg. after hitting 90 in the snatch and 110 in the clean and jerk. The 34-year-old Diaz missed the podium in her return to the SEA Games after her gold conquest in the Hanoi edition in 2022, but in the 55kg class.

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Yodsarn Suratwadee of Thailand got the gold medal with a total of 224 kg. after lifts of 96 in the snatch and 128 in the clean and jerk, with Natasya Beteyob of Indonesia taking the silver with 218 kilograms after a 98 in the snatch and 120 in the clean and jerk.

Diaz apologized for her failure to land a medal, admitting her preparation wasn’t at its best physically and mentally. The two-time SEA Games gold medalist is bothered by an injury in her right knee and hasn’t competed for almost two years.

Diaz, however, promised to become better as she looks forward to more tournaments in the future, including the Olympic qualifiers for the Los Angeles Games next year.

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“First, I want to say sorry, but I did my best. “After not qualifying in Paris, medyo nawalan ako ng (I lost my) motivation and this is my first international competition after 2024. I’m happy to be back again,” said Diaz.

Diaz got off to a good start with lifts of 88 and 90 but faltered on her third attempt at 92 in the snatch. She registered 110 in her first lift at the clean and jerk but failed in her attempts at 115 and 116 that would have given her an inside track of a medal.

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Day 3 of Monday’s weightlifting competition will feature 2025 World Championship bronze medalist Elreen Ando entered in the women’s 63kg category. (PR)/PNA

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