Pagasa: Amihan, easterlies to cause rains in PH on Monday

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MANILA, Philippines — The northeast monsoon, or “amihan,” and the easterlies are expected to bring rainy weather to the country on Monday, the state weather bureau said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in its 5 a.m. bulletin that the northeast monsoon will affect Luzon, while the easterlies will cause rains to the rest of the country.

Pagasa said, the northeast monsoon will carry cloudy skies with rains in Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Aurora and Quezon.

The monsoon is also forecast to bring light rains in Batanes and the rest of the Cordillera Administrative Region, while also bringing isolated light rains to Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon except Mimaropa, Pagasa added.

Meanwhile, due to the easterlies, scattered rains and thunderstorms will be experienced in Bicol Region, Caraga, Davao Region, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar and Southern Leyte.

The easterlies will also cause isolated rain showers and thunderstorms in Mimaropa and the rest of the country, Pagasa reported.

As of writing, no low-pressure area or tropical cyclones is being monitored inside the Philippine area of responsibility.

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