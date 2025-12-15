33rd SEA Games: Team Ormoc bags silver medal for sporting clays

The team led by Leyte 4th District Rep. Richard Gomez won silver in sporting clays in the 33rd SEAG on Sunday. | Contributed photo

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The team led by Leyt 4th District Rep. Richard Gomez bagged the silver medal in sporting clays on Sunday, December 14, in the 33rd Southeast Asian Games in Thailand.

Gomez said the medal that he and two other Ormocanons – Carlo Baltonado, and Jed Rivilla – won was a gift for city residents and the rest of the Filipinos.

“We dedicate this medal to all Ormocanons who continue to support and carry us with pride, and to our fellow Filipinos. May we continue to achieve success in sports and reach even greater heights together,” he said.

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According to the National Sporting Clays Association in San Antonio, Texas, sporting clays is a kind of field shooting in shotgun sports, and it’s designed to simulate the hunting of ducks, pheasants and upland birds.

Meanwhile, Gomez said that they were hoping to get the gold but winning the silver medal was already good enough for his team.

Gomez said they would again be competing in the SEAG this week and hoped that they would do better than they did in the past days.

He said that they would only need more exposure and practice and “our team will get even better.”

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Meanwhile, Gomez thanked their coach and armorer for their supporting while he also acknowledged Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio, Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Bambol Tolentino, House Speaker Bojie Dy, and Senator Bong Go “for their invaluable support.”

Moreover, Gomez credited his wife, Ormoc City Mayor Lucy Torres-Gomez, “for taking care of the team throughout our practice sessions and during our overseas training and competitions.”

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