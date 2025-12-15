Dalaguete: P9.5M project to address malnutrition in Cebu town’s kids

By: Airam Limatog - Multimedia Correspondent and Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | December 15,2025 - 09:47 AM

The new rice-monggo production facility in Dalaguete, Cebu, aims to provide nutritious food to children while also helping local economy. | Photo from DSWD Field Office 7 – Central Visayas/FB

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A food production project aimed at addressing child malnutrition was formally turned over in Dalaguete, Cebu, on December 10, 2025, through the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The initiative, part of the DSWD’s KALAHI-CIDSS Philippine Multi-Sectoral Nutrition Project, intends to support feeding programs for day care children across the municipality.

READ: Bam Aquino: Additional P3B needed to combat child malnutrition

Located in Sitio Cansusi, the project focuses on the local production of rice-monggo (Ri-Mo) food items that will be distributed as complementary food for young children and infants.

It provides Ri-Mo processing equipment, learning materials, seedlings, and backyard gardening tools to support both centralized food production and household-level nutrition activities.

Local food production

One of the project’s key components is the Ri-Mo facility, which allows the municipality to produce food on site rather than rely on externally sourced supplies.

The local government of Dalaguete funded the construction of the building that houses the production equipment.

READ: Nutrition Month: Lorega tops Cebu City’s child malnutrition list

Meanwhile, the Department of Science and Technology–Food and Nutrition Research Institute (DOST-FNRI) provided technical training on food processing and handling.

Project implementation involved 23 women volunteers, with women comprising 99 percent of participants in the training activities.

The facility can produce up to 10 kilograms of food per production cycle and is capable of making both rice-monggo curls and instant blends for infants.

READ: Not a ‘free’ meal but a lifeline

The surplus products may be sold to nearby towns to help support the facility’s operations.

The total project cost reached about ₱9.5 million, with ₱6.7 million funded through a KALAHI-CIDSS grant and approximately ₱2.8 million provided as a counterpart by the local government.

Curbing malnutrition

Local officials said the project aims to ensure a steady supply of nutritious food for day care centers while contributing to efforts to reduce malnutrition and stunting.

“Let’s give them proper nutrition, so that when they study, they have better absorption capacity to learn. Mas malaki ang future or horizons na pwede niyang mapuntahan (There would be greater opportunities and broader horizons open to them,” said DSWD Assistant Secretary for Promotive Programs Edmon Monteverde.

In a 2023 survey, Dalaguete recorded 562 malnourished children, pointing to gaps in maternal nutrition, food access, and household food production.

Data from the municipality’s 2025 OPT Plus showed 649 stunted children, along with cases of wasting, underweight, and overweight among young residents.

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