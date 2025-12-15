Mandaue among top 10 list of richest cities in PH, Cebu City out

Morexette Marie B. Erram

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With assets amounting to P35.8 billion, Mandaue City remains among the top richest cities in the Philippines.

Mandaue City ranked 9th in the list of the wealthiest cities, based on data from the 2024 Annual Financial Report from the Commission on Audit (COA).

The city posted total asset value of P35,778,827.

READ: Cebu still PH’s richest province in 2024

When ranked according to equity, the city lands on the 6th spot after recording P34.9 billion. Equity refers to the total value of assets minus liabilities.

For 2024, Mandaue City’s liability only amounted to approximately P2.8 billion.

Quezon City remains the wealthiest city in the Philippines, with assets worth approximately P490 billion.

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Aside from Mandaue, Iloilo and Davao are the only cities in the top 10 list that do not belong within Metro Manila.

The financial hub Makati ranked 2nd after posting P226.3 billion in assets. The capital Manila rounded the top 3 with asset value of P51.1 billion.

The other cities that make up the top 10 list came from the National Capital Region (NCR). These are Taguig, Pasig, Parañaque, and Mandaluyong.

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Meanwhile, Cebu City only ranked 12th in the list of wealthiest cities in terms of assets, valued at approximately P31.4 billion.

But its equity is only at P18.3 billion as the city’s liabilities amounted to P13.1 billion.

In fact, Cebu City ranked 6th when it comes to cities with highest liabilities for 2024.

Every year, COA publishes the Annual Financial Report (AFR) summarizes and evaluates the financial condition and performance of government entities in the Philippines.

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