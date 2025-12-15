Cebu City to educate residents ahead of waste segregation implementation

The Cebu City Solid Waste Management Board has formally recommended the enforcement of waste segregation starting next year. | CDN File Photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — An extensive public information campaign must be done before implementing the long-proposed waste segregation policy, Mayor Nestor Archival stressed during a recent meeting with the Cebu City Solid Waste Management Board (CCSWMB).

The CCSWMB, led by Emma Ramas, officially recommended the gradual enforcement of waste segregation starting in 2026 to address the ongoing garbage problems in the city.

READ: Cebu City rivers: Household waste leading cause of pollution

During the meeting on Friday, December 12, Archival welcomed the recommendation but emphasized the need to educate residents properly through media and community outreach before the policy would take effect.

“Ang ato lang, kinahanglan ma-inform ang public (We must first inform the public),” he said, as stated in a report from the Cebu City Public Information Office.

He explained that this would ensure that everyone would understand the importance and processes involved in waste segregation, as well as possible penalties for violations.

The public information drive will include distributing flyers, conducting radio interviews, visiting schools, and holding a general assembly of teachers to promote waste segregation practices.

READ: CEBU CITY: The garbage ordinances

‘No segregation, no collection’

Cebu City Ordinance No. 2031, first passed in 2004, mandates the segregation of trash at source.

It also includes the “No Segregation, No Collection” policy, which directs city and barangay garbage collectors to turn down unsegregated waste.

Although the ordinance exists, lax enforcement in the city has contributed to improper waste disposal and low compliance with segregation practices.

Several attempts to reinforce the mandate have been made over the years, including Councilor Dave Tumulak’s proposal to impose stricter penalties for waste violators.

READ: Cebu City eyes stricter penalties for waste violators under new ordinance

The proposal directs homes and establishments to sort garbage into biodegradable, non-biodegradable, recyclable, hazardous, and bulky categories.

READ: Floating barriers installed in Cebu City rivers to fight plastic waste

Barangay officials and authorized enforcers would oversee compliance, issue citation tickets to violators, and receive a portion of compromise fees to encourage strict monitoring.

Violators may face fines from ₱1,000 to ₱5,000 and/or six months’ imprisonment for repeated offenses. Community service may be required instead of paying a fine.

Meanwhile, officers of non-compliant corporations and business establishments may be held personally liable.

READ: PH produces almost 15 million tons of waste every year

Rules to expect

The CCSWMB reported that around 20 privately contracted dump trucks were collecting garbage along major streets, but collection practices might change once waste segregation would be enforced.

Archival said that once the policy would be implemented, collectors could skip non-biodegradable waste on certain weekdays, such as Monday to Wednesday.

Inspectors, including Barangay Enforcement Officers, would also be assigned to check if households and businesses follow the rules.

READ: Cebu City rivers severely polluted, Council pushes for septic tanks

The mayor also asked the board to prepare a resolution supporting the recommendation, along with clear guidelines for proper waste segregation.

“Once ang atong siyudad mahimo ni, ma-share ni sa ubang areas. Muna fight against garbage,” Archival said.

(Once our city can do this, then this can serve as a model for other areas in the fight against garbage.)

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