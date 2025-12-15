DPWH eyes reshuffling of district, regional heads by Jan. 2026

DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon. | File photo

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will carry out a full reshuffling of its district and regional directors by January 2026, noting that several officials linked to the flood control mess who have been charged or jailed have already been replaced.

DPWH chief Vince Dizon revealed this during the second day of the bicameral conference committee deliberations on the proposed 2026 national budget, when asked by Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan whether the agency has already carried out a reshuffle amid the flood control issues.

“May nabanggit kayo hindi napapagkatiwalaan na district engineers, pati ba RDs halimbawa moving forward have you effected a reshuffling? Of the district and regional directors?” Pangilinan inquired.

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(You mentioned that there are district engineers who cannot be trusted. What about the regional directors? Moving forward, have you already carried out a reshuffling of the district and regional directors?)

“We are in the process of doing this; most likely, we will complete a full reshuffle within the first month or a month and a half of 2026. Pero marami na po napalitan lalo na yung mga nakasuhan at nakulong na,” Dizon replied.

(But many have already been replaced, especially those who have been charged or jailed.)

Last week, DPWH Undersecretary Ricardo Bernabe III announced that the agency’s internal cleansing efforts are expanding.

He said administrative proceedings are now underway against 49 personnel, including 40 who have already been placed under preventive suspension, as part of the agency’s ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities in flood control projects.

Bernabe added that four personnel have already been dismissed from service.

On December 5, eight DPWH – Davao Occidental officials, along with Maria Roma Angeline Remando and Cezarah Rowena Discaya of St. Timothy Construction Corporation, faced graft and malversation cases before the Regional Trial Court of Digos City over the P96.5-million ghost project in Davao Occidental.

Bernabe said that the DPWH has already filed criminal cases against 63 individuals with the Office of the Ombudsman,

He, however, did not identify the individuals or specify the nature of the cases.

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