SEA Games: Filipinas beat host Thais, advance to finals for 1st time

FIRST FINALS. The Philippine women’s football team beats host Thailand, 4-2, to advance to the finals of the 33rd Southeast Asian Games for the first time in Chonburi, Thailand on Sunday night (Dec. 14, 2025). The Filipinas bounced back from a 0-1 deficit, tying late in regulation and stealing the semifinals batch on thrilling penalties, 4-2. (POC media pool photo)

CHONBURI, Thailand – The Philippine women’s football team achieved history by advancing to the finals of the 33rd Southeast Asian Games for the first time.

And the Filipinas did it in the most dramatic of fashions – fighting back from a 0-1 deficit, tying it late in regulation and stealing the semifinal match on thrilling penalties, 4-2, Sunday night in the Thais’ own territory, in front of stunned home supporters at the Chonburi Daikin Stadium.

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The Filipinas, famously known for scoring a milestone win against New Zealand in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup and winning a breakthrough Asean title at home the year before, now have a chance to add another feather to their cap by going all the way to the SEAG title.

The troops of Mark Torcaso will gun for the breakthrough SEAG gold for a Philippine football team against defending champion Vietnam on Dec. 17.

The Vietnamese, whom the Pinay booters defeated in group play, 1-0, booked the first finals seat with a 5-0 demolition of Indonesia in their side of the Final Four at the National Sports University IPE Stadium.

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The Chaba Kaew threatened to send the Filipinas home when Mongkoldee Jiraporn pounced on a defensive miscue to draw first blood, 1-0, at the 53rd minute.

But the Philippine side just wouldn’t give up.

With time reaching the 86th minute, the Filipinas got an opening when the referee awarded them a spot kick after a handball infraction by a Thai defender inside the box.

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Jael Marie Guy made the most of the opportunity and fired the equalizer to the delight of the outnumbered Filipino crowd.

The two teams failed to break the tie after the 30-minute extra time, leading to the shootout.

With history on the line, Guy, Alessandra Carpio, Sara Eggesvik, and skipper Hali Long took care of business drilling in their spotkicks.

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After Eggesvik made it 3-2, Pluemjai Sontisawat’s attempt at a third hit the bottom left post and went out. Long extended the lead to 4-2 then the Filipinas watched as Orapin Waenngoen misfired and sent her shot over the net, allowing their great comeback victory on the way to the finale. (PR/PNA)

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