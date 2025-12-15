‘Protect our children’: CHR explains digital safety for youth

"I don’t think when the internet was made, children were in mind."

As the internet continues to expand, younger generations experience early exposure that may pose some risks to their safety. | CDN File Photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) explains why ensuring the safety of children in the digital age has become a pressing concern as more youth spend more hours online for school and social interaction.

The CHR Region 7 shared how the international community has emphasized the need for children’s protection in an increasingly digital world.

“The United Nations [Committee on the Rights of the Child] has a separate general comment on the digital rights of children because the internet has become so pervasive in our lives,” Legal Division Chief Atty. Euvic Ferrer said during a talk on December 10.

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The lawyer pointed out that ever since the COVID-19 pandemic prompted schools to conduct online classes, more youth have been put at risk of unsafe online exposure.

“It’s kind of alarming, the shift from face-to-face to online classes. I remember our children at home were required to set up a Facebook account,” Ferrer said.

“I don’t think when the internet was made, children were in mind.”

READ: Cebu City cracks down on child exploitation, trafficking

Three C’s of digital safety for children

Ferrer explained that internet exposure at a young age will make children more prone to being exposed to unsafe materials.

Ferrer cited the “three C’s of digital safety” that guardians must look out for: content, contact, and contract.

Problematic content refers to harmful, inappropriate, or illegal material encountered online, while inappropriate contact involves interactions, including potential risks from unknown individuals.

This includes online sexual exploitation, which has grown more rampant in the country over the years.

In 2021 alone, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) noted two million children subjected to online sexual abuse and exploitation in the country.

Meanwhile, contracts or transactions cover agreements and commitments made in digital spaces, which can lead to legal or financial consequences.

READ: Silent no more: How children with disabilities fight online sexual abuse in PH

Role of parents and guardians

Ferrer warned that young people with internet access may even be pressured to produce harmful content.

“We also see children themselves being encouraged to create problematic content and initiate problematic contact with individuals over the internet,” Ferrer said.

The CHR urged parents to learn about the possible platforms where children could be exposed.

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Ferrer recalled an instance during a lecture on digital safety, where younger participants were more knowledgeable about social media applications compared to their guardians:

“It’s very important that we know these things and how these kinds of things also provide exposure to our children. You need to know what you’re up against. It’s important that children and parents have an open line when we speak of the kind of behaviors we encounter online.”

A 2024 Google online safety survey showed that while 87.4 percent of Filipino parents are confident discussing online safety with their children, over half struggle to find the right time to have these conversations.

Internet access as a human right

Meanwhile, CHR 7 Regional Director Atty. Arvin Odron shared how the international community is debating whether access to the internet will be considered a human right.

“If accessing the internet is an everyday essential, then it becomes a human rights issue,” Odron said.

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Both emphasized the importance of considering internet access as a right in order to expand the discussion on how its users, including children, can be protected.

“Our youth today have probably spent more than half of their lives using gadgets and other electronic devices. Access to the internet has become very essential for information gathering and sharing,” Odron said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

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