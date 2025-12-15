Move to help families raising children with special needs pushed

House of Representatives plenary file photo. INQUIRER PHOTO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Families raising children with special needs would soon have some help from the government with regards to access to therapy, education and financial aid.

This is if a bill being proposed at the House of Representatives would be made into law.

House Bill No. 4353, also known as the “Inclusive Development and Well-Being of Children with Special Needs Act,” was recently filed at the House.

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This marks a crucial legislative effort to provide comprehensive, integrated, and immediate support to Filipino children with special needs (CSN) and their families.

This bill would make therapy, education and support for children with special needs more accessible.

It seeks to bridge the significant gaps in accessible therapy and education, and to provide financial relief to mitigate the rising costs faced by parents who raise children with special needs.

READ: DepEd to allot P1.04B for learners with special needs

Based on data from the United Nations Children’s Fund, the Philippines has an estimated 1.6 million children with learning disabilities.

Only less than 40% or 391,089 of identified learners with disabilities are currently enrolled in public schools, based on the Department of Education’s data for the school year 2024-2025.

Rep. Edu Rama, Cebu City south district, who filed the bill, cited the financial strain on families with children with special needs (CSN), where a single occupational or speech therapy session could cost between P850 to P3,000, easily amounting to P5,000 to P10,000 monthly for a child requiring multiple sessions.

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“For the average Filipino family, these costs are beyond reach. Parents are faced with the economic constraints of addressing the special needs of their children,” Rama said.

“This bill is an investment in the future of our nation and a strong reflection of our values as Filipinos, upholding the dignity and rights of every child to reach their fullest potential,” he added.

The “Inclusive Development and Well-Being of Children with Special Needs Act” proposes major pillars of support to ensure no child is left behind.

Coordinated Implementation: The bill seeks to establish an Inter-Agency Coordinating Council for Children with Special Needs to ensure the effective implementation of the proposed law and to formulate a comprehensive national plan. The interagency council is composed of DSWD, DOH, DepEd, National Council of Disability Affairs, PHILHealth, and 2 representatives from the private sector (NGOs).

Accessible Therapy and Education: This mandates the expansion of SPED schools and centers in underserved areas. It also establishes subsidies, vouchers, and expanded PhilHealth coverage for therapeutic services and medical care, prioritizing indigent and low-income families.

Financial Relief for Families: This creates a system of vouchers and grants for eligible families to support the costs of therapy, medical care, assistive tools, and specialized education to be implemented by the DSWD in coordination with relevant agencies.

Public Awareness and Acceptance Campaigns: The bill further proposes the strengthening of awareness campaigns and the implementation of policies for inclusion of children with special needs, including mandating the DepEd to formulate inclusive education, and creating accessible and safe public spaces for children with special needs.

Rama also calls for the exploration of tax incentives for parents or legal guardians of CSN, including deductions for medical expenses and therapy costs.

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