Marcos family shares ‘lots of love’ in Malacañang Christmas shoot
MANILA, Philippines — Amid a politically tumultuous year filled with many scandals surrounding some of its members, the Marcos family cherishes the Christmas Holiday mood in the Malacañang Palace.
The family of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. — first lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and their three sons, Sandro, Simon, and Vinny — joined him for their annual Christmas photo shoot in Malacañang.
“Christmas family shoot with the people I trust most — a few laughs and a lot of love,” the first lady posted on social media on Sunday.
READ: Marcos: I consider myself the luckiest person I know
President Marcos said earlier he had two Christmas wishes for this year: for Congress to pass a favorable 2026 national budget and more time with his family.
He looked back to less busy days when he and his family were still in Ilocos Norte province.
“My children at that time still had no jobs. We lived very simple lives back then. I miss that,” the President said.
READ: Marcos: ‘The lady on TV is not my real sister’
“I am not saying I’m not happy to be here. I’m happy to be here because you are given again the privilege to help, to do something, to help people’s lives. That’s the biggest privilege that anyone can give you. If you’re in public service, that’s the most—that’s golden,” he added. —DEXTER CABALZA
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