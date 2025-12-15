Philippines named Asia’s best retirement destination

BEST RETIREMENT DESTINATION. Boracay Island in Malay, Aklan. The Department of Tourism on Monday (Dec. 15, 2025) welcomed the Philippines’ recognition as Asia’s Best Retirement Destination at the 11th TripZilla Excellence Awards, saying the accolade was an affirmation of the country’s growing competitiveness as a global retirement hub. (File photo)

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Tourism (DOT) on Monday welcomed the Philippines’ recognition as Asia’s Best Retirement Destination at the 11th TripZilla Excellence Awards, saying the accolade was an affirmation of the country’s growing competitiveness as a global retirement hub.

“This award affirms what the global community increasingly sees—the Philippines is not only a beautiful place to visit, but a place to call home,” Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said.

She added that retirees are drawn to the Philippines not only for its natural attractions but for its culture of care, hospitality and compassion.

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She said the DOT would continue to enhance programs and services for the retirees.

“Beyond its globally renowned natural beauty, the Philippines continues to distinguish itself through its welcoming communities, English-speaking population, favorable climate, and internationally recognized healthcare facilities,” Frasco said.

These factors make the country an attractive option for foreign retirees and returning overseas Filipinos, she added.

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Earlier this year, the DOT and the Philippine Retirement Authority (PRA) held meetings to further enhance the Special Resident Retiree’s Visa (SRRV) program, a flagship incentive aimed at encouraging foreign nationals and returning overseas Filipino workers to retire in the Philippines.

PRA General Manager Roberto Zozobrado said the agency has launched its “WE CARE” campaign—We Create an Amazing Retirement Experience—to expand the country’s share in the global retirement market.

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“The Philippines offers something truly rare—retirement that feels like coming home,” Zozobrado said.

The Philippines hosts more than 83,000 SRRV holders as of this year, according to the DOT. (PNA)

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