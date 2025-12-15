Bondi Beach shooting: No Filipinos hurt, killed

A resident strolls along Bondi Beach in Sydney on December 15, 2025, a day after a shooting at the popular seaside location. Two gunmen who shot and killed 15 people at a Jewish celebration on Sydney’s iconic Bondi Beach were a 50-year-old father and his 24-year-old son, Australian police said. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP)

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Consulate General in Sydney, New South Wales said there are no Filipino nationals reported injured or killed in the mass shooting incident in Bondi, Sydney, as of this time.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the consulate said it had already coordinated with the New South Wales Police Protection Operations Unit and was advised that “as of this time, there are no indications that Filipino nationals are among the confirmed fatalities or injured.”

The consulate urged the Filipino community to remain vigilant and to follow the guidance of the New South Wales Police and emergency services.

READ: Australia’s Bondi Beach attack: What we know about it

“For emergency concerns and urgent consular assistance needs directly arising from this incident, please contact the Consulate’s Assistance to Nationals Hotline at +61 481 728 027,” the post read.

It also expressed its sympathies to the families of those who lost their lives in the incident.

So far, 15 people have been reported dead after two gunmen — a 50-year-old man and his 24-year-old son — opened fire at Sydney’s Bondi Beach on December 14 during a gathering for the Jewish festival of Hanukkah.

One of the alleged shooters was killed, while the second remains in critical condition, according to Australian authorities.

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