NM Cadiz rules ‘Cepcan Battle of Champions’

NM Arnolito Cadiz (center) holding his champion’s trophy with Cepca officials. | Cebu School of Chess photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Veteran woodpusher and National Master (NM) Arnolito Cadiz lived up to his billing after clinching the overall crown in the Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (CEPCA) “Cepcan Battle of Champions 2025” held over the weekend.

The year-end tilt, held at Handuraw Pizza, brought together CEPCA’s monthly champions.

During the tournament, the National Master posted a near-flawless 4.5-point finish after five hard-fought rounds.

READ: IM Kim Steven Yap rules CEPCA President’s Cup chess tourney

Cadiz stamped his class with a four-game winning run, dispatching Aarav Amit Kale, Arena Grand Master Venancio Loyola Jr., Joel Pacuribot, and Marquis Angelo Mallorca. He missed out on a clean sweep after settling for a draw against Ronald Ganzon in the final round.

Ganzon finished second with 4.0 points, while Loyola likewise tallied 4.0 points but placed third on tie-breaks.

Rounding out the top 10 were Mallorca (3.5), Pacuribot (3.0), Edwin Cablao (3.0), Kale (2.5), AGM Dennis Navales (2.5), Archie Ganzon (2.5), and Arena Candidate Master Peterson Sia (2.0).

Completing the field were Rosendo Yamyamin (2.0), Romualdo Muralla (2.0), Samuel Tenio (1.5), NM Leonardo Alidani (1.0), and Zephyrr Kyle Abao (1.0).

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