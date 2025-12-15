Cebu City police to deploy hundreds to secure Misa de Gallo

Performances such as this dance that the Sandiego troupe offered often precede a Misa de Gallo or Mass before dawn during the nine days before Christmas. | CDN Digital file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) will deploy hundreds of officers as the faithful mark the last nine days before Christmas with Mass before dawn or Misa de Gallo.

Police deployment will start as early as 3 a.m. on Tuesday, December 16 to heighten security in churches across the city, said Police Lieutenant Col. Jose Los Baños, information officer of the CCPO.

Around 574 personnel will be deployed for Misa de Gallo security, he said. They include regular police officers and force multipliers such as Barangay Public Safety Officers and other volunteer groups.

Police have identified and categorized churches across Cebu City, under stations 1 to 13 as either major or minor, depending on the expected volume of churchgoers.

Major churches are those that typically draw large Misa de Gallo crowds, police said.

READ: LIST: Cebu churches for Misa de Gallo 2025

Help desks

In every church, police will set up assistance desks. Perimeter security teams and traffic personnel tasked to manage vehicular flow will support them before and after the early-morning celebrations.

Los Baños said the CCPO already entered a period of heightened alert. This means police personnel will report for continuous duty now and throughout the Misa de Gallo period from Decemeber 16 to 24. They may not take leaves and days off except for medical or emergency reasons.

Aside from deployment around churches, police visibility will also be maintained in barangays through existing station personnel and roving patrol units, particularly in residential areas and other places of convergence during the holiday season.

‘Secure your homes’

The CCPO also reminded residents, especially those leaving their homes early for church to take security measures to prevent untoward incidents.

“Atoang gihangyo ang atoang mga kaigsuonan nga kung mahimo, before ta mubiya sa atoang bay, atoang i-secure gyud og maayo. Siguraduhon gyud nato nga before ta mubiya, properly secured gyud atoang mga balay to avoid sa mga panghitabo labi na nang mga kawat,” he said.

(“We urge our brothers and sisters to thoroughly secure their houses before leaving them… to prevent the occurrence of incidents such as theft.”)

READ: Uy urges Cebuanos: Keep Christmas simple amid recent calamities

Community cooperation remains crucial, he said, noting that police have limited manpower.

He encouraged residents, particularly from neighborhoods with rental units or shared housing to report suspicious activity to nearby police stations or personnel on patrol.

Misa de Gallo security operations will remain in effect for a nine-day period. Police will sustain deployment, patrols, and rapid response measures until the final pre-dawn Mass on December 24.

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