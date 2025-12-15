P20.6M shabu seized, alleged drug lord nabbed in Bohol buy-bust

File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Bohol arrested an alleged drug lord and his companion and seized over P20.6 million worth of suspected shabu during a buy-bust ops in Barangay Poblacion 1, Tagbilaran City, on Sunday evening, December 14.

The operatives from Tagbilaran City Police Station carried out the bust around 9:29 p.m. They proceeded in coordination with the Purok 8 Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO).

Prior police intelligence gathered that the two suspects are high-value drug personalities operating primarily in Tagbilaran City and nearby municipalities. The suspects were also found out to be capable of distributing up to three kilograms of illegal drugs per month.

P20.6 million suspected shabu

Recovered during the Bohol buy-bust were multiple heat-sealed and vacuum-sealed plastic sachets containing a white crystalline substance believed to be shabu, along with drug paraphernalia and items allegedly used in facilitating drug transactions.

Police estimated the total weight of the seized drugs at about 3,040 grams, with a standard drug price amounting to more than P20.6 million.

READ: Cebu, Bohol anti-drug ops: Six nabbed, P8.4M shabu seized

The seized items were turned over to the forensic unit at Camp Francisco Dagohoy in Tagbilaran City for laboratory examination.

The two suspects are currently under police custody at the Tagbilaran City Police Station. Meanwhile, documentation is being completed for the filing of illegal drug selling and possession charges under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

READ: PNP seizes P176M drugs, nabs 5 suspects in Taguig buy-bust

In a statement, the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) said the arrests form part of intensified operations against illegal drugs amid the holiday season, noting that further investigations are ongoing to determine the extent of the suspects’ alleged network.

READ: 3 suspects killed, 1 hurt in shootout at QC buy-bust — PNP DEG

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