A typhoon tore off roofs; Cebu artists worked them into Christmas tree

The 2025 Christmas tree of Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc’s Kabilin Center in Cebu City. | CDN Digital photo by Marc Cosep

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At first glance, the Christmas tree standing at The Kabilin Center along E. Aboitiz Street gleams with color and light.

A closer look at the materials, however, tells a deeper story: of storms, loss, and the quiet determination of communities to move forward.

This year, the heritage center’s Christmas tree stands on approximately 200 kilograms of discarded roofing.

Recent typhoons ripped the metal sheets from housetops and ruined them.

But the creators transformed the pieces of wreckage into a towering installation that stands for hope without romanticizing hardship.

READ: After the storm: Broken branches become UP Cebu Christmas tree

From the junk shops

The creators sourced the materials from junk shops and brought them to the Kabilin Center’s parking lot. They painted the sheets in five vibrant colors—red, blue, yellow, green, and purple—to mirror the center’s logo.

Next, they manually crumpled and reshaped each piece using their bare hands and hammers.

Finally, they tied them together with metal wires and fastened them onto three poles that serve as the tree’s pillars.

Four 32-meter blinking lights and bulbs placed inside the metallic folds illuminate the structure. It glows at night—its brightness emerging from fragments once considered debris.

Creating the artwork

For Victoria Anne Tanquerido, an artist behind the installation, restraint became important in the creation process.

“The original design had strips of kawayan (bamboo),” she said.

“We also we also tried to think of other elements to include such as rice sacks and other trinkets like white wooden parols. However, when we saw how the tree was coming together, we felt that adding the trinkets were unnecessary… We didn’t want to go overboard.”

That decision allowed the metal itself—creased, bent, and layered—to take center stage.

Beyond its physical form, the tree carries a clear message.

“As artists, we hope the tree could be a beacon of hope,” Tanquerido said.

“It’s difficult to remain positive with the recent calamities in Cebu, so we hope that anyone who gets to experience the tree could be inspired and look forward to brighter days ahead despite everything that has happened.”

Rooted in Cebuano experience

The concept behind the installation draws from the experiences of the Sugbuanon people, said Roy Ingente, the designer of the piece.

“For the past three years since the launching of Rafi–The Kabilin Center… it has been our duty to be a representative of the Cebuano culture,” Ingente said.

“The concept of this year’s Christmas tree is taken from the experiences, the act of moving forward, and the rise of the Sugbuanon people amidst struggles and difficulties.”

Ingente noted that the process of building the tree itself echoes traditional Cebuano home-building methods.

“Pukpok ug higot,” he said, referring to the acts of hammering at materials and tying them together.

Though clearly made of roofing sheets damaged by typhoons, the tree challenges familiarity.

“The placement and form of these materials are centered [on] the idea of ‘familiar objects turned into unfamiliar forms,’” he explained.

Beauty out of brokenness

This reimagining echoes Tanquerido’s reflection about the Christmas tree as illustration that “beauty can emerge from brokenness.”

For Ingente, the installation intentionally defies expectations. It transcends ideas of what a Christmas tree should be made of and how one should be crafted.

At the same time, the tree, for him, invites viewers to appreciate objects that people often overlook even though they attend everyday life.

But ultimately, the tree stands not just as a holiday centerpiece, but as a communal symbol.

In creating the tree, he said, they aspired to remind “all the Sugbuanon People to keep moving forward.”

Each fold in the metal, he said, witnesses to stories of “bravery, strength, resilience, and faith” from the homes these roofs once covered, a call for each Cebuano to keep sailing.