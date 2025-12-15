Cebu to welcome up to 1,000 pilgrims in Sinulog 2026 Devotee City
LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — As the Fiesta Señor and Sinulog season approaches, the Cebu City Government has intensified its preparations to welcome pilgrims.
The government will set up next year’s Sinulog Devotee City in front of Cebu Central Post Office along A. Pigafetta Street, according to the Cebu City Public Information Office.
Officials anticipate that between 900 to 1,000 pilgrims will stay at the facility close to Basilica Minore del Santo Niño. It opens from January 16 to 18, 2026.
Authorities have slated preparatory and post-activity operations for Jan. 13 to 20, 2026.
READ: LIST: Fiesta Señor 2026 Schedule of Activities
Ensuring public safety
Councilor Francis Esparis, chair of the Sinulog Devotee City 2026 led a coordination meeting on Monday.
It focused on site preparation, installations, peace and order, traffic management, and emergency response readiness.
The Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office committed to maintaining 24/7 operations at the Devotee City site while it is open.
Meanwhile, the City Health Department confirmed the deployment of medical teams to provide immediate medical assistance to devotees.
READ: Fiesta Señor 2026: What devotees should and shouldn’t do
Officials at the meeting included Cebu City Transportation Office head Raquel Arce.
Representatives came from the Department of Public Services, Department of General Services, Management Information and Computer Services, and the City Health Department.
What is a Devotee City?
The Sinulog Devotee City serves as a designated temporary shelter and service area for pilgrims, especially those from outside Cebu City.
It provides devotees with sleeping quarters, basic facilities, and essential services as they attend Fiesta Señor religious activities over several days.
Those who stay in the Devotee City do so free of charge.
Pilgrims only need to present bus or shipping line tickets as proof of travel from outside Cebu City to avail themselves of accommodation
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