The Hospital at Maayo celebrates double triumph at Philippine Hospital Association Awards 2025

The Hospital at Maayo (THAM), which began operations during the height of the pandemic in 2021, has secured a monumental victory at the 2025 Philippine Hospital Association (PHA) Awards.

THAM plans to leverage its reputation to solidify Cebu’s standing as a premier healthcare hub by expanding subspecialty services, upgrading diagnostic capabilities, and strengthening clinical training programs.

Competing against Level 2 hospitals nationwide, THAM proudly received two prestigious distinctions: Most Outstanding Level 2 Hospital 2025 and Best in Antimicrobial Stewardship for Level 2.

The PHA Awards honor institutions demonstrating outstanding performance in patient safety, quality of care, administrative excellence, community engagement, and compliance with national health standards. This double-award reflects the hospital’s continuous commitment to serving the best interests of its patients.

Operational excellence sets a new national standard

The distinction as the Most Outstanding Level 2 Hospital is particularly significant, as THAM achieved national recognition only three years after attaining Level 2 status.

Chief Hospital Administrator, Engr. Alixandre C. Rodriguez, attributed the hospital’s rapid success to a foundation of “intentional excellence,” built on agile, data-driven systems, and strong clinical governance. He highlighted that this victory is a major win for the entire region.

“For many years, the PHA Grand Winners came primarily from Luzon,” Engr. Rodriguez noted during the December 11, 2025, press conference. “Now, Cebu has a Grand Winner—and a double-awardee at that. This sends a strong message: Cebu can lead, innovate, and set national standards.”

The second award, Best in Antimicrobial Stewardship for Level 2, further validates THAM’s rigorous clinical standards. Dr. Lawrence Chad U. Liu, THAM Medical Director and Chief Operating Officer, specified that their Antimicrobial Stewardship Program demonstrated measurable impact, optimized antibiotic use, and involved strong compliance with national guidelines and close coordination across clinical teams.

Dr. Liu emphasized that for a young Level 2 hospital, their consistency, documentation, and outcome metrics truly impressed the evaluators. He also recognized the victory as a collective effort, stating, “To our healthcare workers, our Ka-Tribu, our partners, and our patients: These awards are yours!”

Resilience amidst calamity and commitment to community

The hospital celebrated this momentous occasion with a thanksgiving mass and a press conference attended by stakeholders, including the leadership team: Dr. Lawrence Chad U. Liu (Medical Director and COO), Engr. Alixandre C. Rodriguez (Chief Hospital Administrator), Paulette D. Liu (SVP for Human Resources and Administration), Jhoanna Lyn Y. Jayme (Chief Nurse & Head of Patient Safety and Quality Management), and John Hamprey M. del Corro (Senior Sales & Marketing Manager).

Importantly, this national achievement comes against a difficult backdrop, as the community faced a severe Magnitude 6.9 earthquake in September and subsequent devastating typhoons this year.

The management’s commitment to its people was underscored by a significant decision: the traditional 2025 Christmas celebration was canceled, and all funds were redirected to support affected employees and the wider community in rebuilding their homes.

“It is in this same spirit of unity and resilience that management has chosen to redirect this year’s celebration budget toward supporting our affected employees and helping them rebuild stronger than before,” management shared. “And so today, even as we celebrate national achievement, we also honor resilience, compassion, and unity.”

A future of high-quality care

Moving forward, Dr. Liu affirmed that the hospital’s culture remains rooted in safe, compassionate, high-quality care, and that the recognition motivates them to do even more.

“Patients can expect THAM to deliver a level of medical service worthy of a national awardee—every single day,” he stated.

THAM plans to leverage its reputation to solidify Cebu’s standing as a premier healthcare hub by expanding subspecialty services, upgrading diagnostic capabilities, and strengthening clinical training programs.