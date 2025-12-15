Joma Avila crowned Sugbu ‘Bowler of the Year’

Joma Avila is Sugbuanon Bowlers United’s “Bowler of the Year.” | Sugbu photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Joma Avila etched his name among those of Cebu’s elite keglers after he clinched the coveted “Bowler of the Year” title from Sugbuanon Bowlers United (Sugbu).

A Group A contender, Avila rose to the occasion in the championship match of the year-end Sugbu tournament.

The games took place at the SM Seaside Bowling and Leisure Center on Sunday, December 14.

The Bowler of the Year played against Group B finalist Ted Convocar.

READ: Bowler of the Year: Avila, Dante complete Sugbu’s roster for coveted title

426 pinfalls

Avila tallied a total of 426 pinfalls, built on scratch games of 198 and 213 to seal the title.

Convocar finished with 347 pinfalls after posting 165 and 167 in his two games.

Both finalists carried identical 15-point handicaps, keeping the duel tight on paper before Avila pulled away.

Relatively new to Sugbu, Avila showed poise throughout a demanding knockout round.

READ: Landazabal tops Sugbu shootout bowling tilt

Semifinal win by one pinfall

He survived a nail-biting semifinal against Steve Bahani. Avila edged Bahani by a single pinfall, 167–166, to book a spot in the finals.

On the other side of the bracket, Convocar advanced after beating Nestor Ranido in their semifinal matchup, 175–167, aided by a 15-point handicap.

Ranido settled for second runner-up honors. Bahani finished as third runner-up.

The annual year-end tilt gathered Sugbu’s monthly champions from throughout the year. They all vied for the prestigious “Bowler of the Year” title which Avila now proudly takes home.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP