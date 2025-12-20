Tino survivors in Tent City wish for new home this Christmas

Celia Canunayon, 39, is among the hundreds of Tino survivors staying in Tent City in Sitio Quimba, Brgy. San Roque in Talisay City, Cebu, after their houses were wiped out by Typhoon Tino. | Photo by Morexette Erram

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Every time she hears news about an incoming storm, Celia Canunayon, one of the hundreds of Tino survivors staying in Tent City, Talisay, cannot help getting scared.

A few days before Christmas in 2021, Super Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai) completely destroyed her house in Sitio Isla Verde in Brgy. San Isidro, Talisay City.

The journey to recovery had been tough, she shared with CDN Digital.

“Tapot lawas ra gyud mi ato. Niabot sa punto nga naglaroy-laroy mi sa Talisay, mangayo og hinabang ug mga sanina,” Canunayan said.

(“All we had salvaged was what we were wearing. It got to a point where we roamed around Talisay looking for help and clothes.”)

Fortunately, her family — her husband and their five children — got back on their feet a couple of months later. They managed to rebuild their house.

Typhoon Tino displaced hundreds of families

Four years later, when Typhoon Tino (Kalmaegi) struck Cebu, they had to leave their house again and rushed to the nearest evacuation center.

Unfortunately, this time, they can no longer return to the place they once called home.

Tino triggered devastating floods that virtually wiped out the entire riverside community of Sitio Isla Verde in Brgy. San Isidro.

The massive trail of destruction also prompted both national and local governments to declare huge portions of Sitio Isla Verde as a “no-build zone.”

Tino exposed just how hazardous the area was.

Now, as Christmas draws near, the Canunayons — like most families who lost their homes following Tino — face uncertainties on how to move on with their lives,

Their biggest problem? Where to live.

Their Christmas wish? A new place to call home.

READ: Cebu quake-hit families displaced anew as Typhoon Tino batters province

Tino Survivors in Tent City

Talisay City had been the worst-hit locality in terms of how many houses were damaged. Based on the recent data from the Cebu Provincial Government, the numbers reached 4,544.

As of the moment, the local and the national governments in Talisay City have set up relocation sites like the Tent City in Sitio Quimba, Brgy. San Roque, which can accommodate around 200 families, while recovery and rehabilitation efforts continue.

On December 15, at least 100 Tino-displaced households from various affected barangays in Talisay City had already moved in.

One of them was 20-year-old Julaica Makaputin, also from Sitio Isla Verde, Brgy. San Isidro.

Life in the tent city, she said, is tough. But they had to make do as they tried to rebuild their lives.

As electricians and city personnel continue setting up electrical lines, residents like her rely on solar-powered portable chargers.

They take turns taking a bath in the nearby shower areas. When it rains, they have to move their belongings to keep them dry.

Makaputin usually spends her day outside, lying or sitting in a makeshift hammock with banana leaves as a roof, to escape the hot and stuffy climate inside the tents.

In the evening, they use scrap or donated tarpaulins as artificial flooring to prevent bugs from crawling on them as they sleep.

But Makaputin hoped and wished that the government, as well as concerned citizens, could donate some folding beds.

“Bisag secondhand or mga plywood lang. Kabalo bitaw mi mupanday,” said Makaputin.

(“We’ll take secondhand or even sheets of plywood. We know how to build a bed.”)

Occupants in the tent city had been told that they would be staying there for at least three months, tentatively. But for Makaputin and her live-in partner, it felt like a countdown.

“Maguol mi kay inig human sa Marso, wa nami kahibalo if aha mi makapuyo. Lisud gyud kaayo among kahimtang run,” she explained.

(“We are sad because we no longer know where to live once March ends. Our situation is really horrible right now.”)

The Canunayons also shared the same sentiment and hoped that concerned government agencies and the local government would be able to help them out.

“If naa mi Christmas wish? Among wish matabangan mi nila naa mi kapuy-an. Back to zero gyud mi run,” Canunayon said.

(“If we have a Christmas wish? Our wish is for us to have a place to live. As of now, we are back to zero.”)

The local government, as well as the provincial government, is still finalizing the relocation sites for the over 36,000 individuals in the entire province affected by Tino. / ###

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP