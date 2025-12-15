BAST Takes the Glory in PSDL Showdown

Benthel Asia School of Technology (BAST) rose above the rest to claim the High School Football championship of the inaugural Private Schools Developmental League (PSDL) in Cebu City.

It was a title earned through grit and a strong second-half performance that carried them to a 2–1 victory.

The first half was a gritty deadlock, defenses stayed disciplined and the match between BAST and Springdale went into halftime evenly poised.

Awarding of champion trophy

From the opening kick of the second half, the tempo shifted. BAST pressed higher, moved the ball with purpose, and imposed themselves physically and mentally. Their effort paid off with two crucial goals. The PAREF Springdale Titans managed to pull one back, but BAST held their ground until the end to seal the win.

Much of BAST’s success came from steady leadership. Led by Head Coach Warlloo Sabella, whose tactical acumen and command guided the team through the tournament’s toughest moments alongside, Assistant Coach Bong Aller who provided steady support and guidance. Proving that excellent coaching is the engine of a winning team. Their guidance, combined with the strong support of the school administration led by BAST School Administrator Ms. Lanie Cabatingan, teachers, and parents, gave the players the belief to perform at their best.

BAST Team with coaches Warlloo Sabella and Bong Aller.

PSDL also recognized players who made the difference during the final match.

Most Valuable Player, Nathaniel Alexis Tan, who led the attack with energy and determination. Best Goalkeeper, Jake Flanders who was always dependable and calm under pressure. Best Defender, Frank Loiue Alvarado and Best Striker Jerecston Turan.

Special Awardees (L-R) Frank Alvarado, Nathan Tan, Jerecston Turan, Jake Flanders

The Springdale Titans finished as runner-up after an impressive game, highlighted by Ronito Mendoza, who earned the Best Midfielder award for his consistent play.

Rounding out the PSDL podium is St. Theresa’s College (STC) who showed resilience throughout the competition and secured third place.