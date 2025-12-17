This Cebu artist makes the Christmas spirit visible through sculpture

Sculptor Bartolome Aleco Jr. creates a huge concrete angel. | Contributed Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For Cebuano sculptor Bartolome Aleco Jr., Christmas is not only a season. It is also a story etched in wood, carved by hand, and passed down through generations.

Aleco, 49, was born in Bato, Leyte. But he now calls Cebu home, having moved to this city so his children could study here.

Long before Cebu became his workplace, however, carving was already his calling.

Aleco began practicing the craft when he was just 12 years old. His father and their neighbors in Leyte, many of whom were skilled carvers inspired him.

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Early works to sought-after pieces

Aleco recalled his first memorable work in a phone interview with CDN Digital.

He had etched the Holy Face of Jesus etched onto the wooden pillar of a house in his hometown.

“Dugay kaayo to nahuma, pero proud kaayo ko ato,” Aleco recalled.

(It took a long time to finish, but I was very proud of it.)

That early work sparked a lifelong journey that now spans more than two decades.

Aleco’s skills eventually grew over the years. From carving simple furniture and restoring antiques, he has created detailed sculptures, decorative pillars, and religious icons. His works now sit in homes not just in Cebu but also across the country.

Wood carving material and implements in Aleco’s workshop | Contributed Photo

His medium ranges from wood to cement. Each presents its own challenge.

“Mas lisod ang kahoy kay gahi ug dugay mahuman. Sa semento, mag-carve nami samtang basa pa,” he explained.

(Word is more difficult to work on because it is harder and takes time to finish. We carve on cement while it is wet.)

For Aleco, Cebuano craftsmanship is deeply rooted in faith.

He often sculpts Christian imagery that reflects Cebu’s strong Catholic identity like the Santo Niño, crosses, angels, and saints.

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Sculptor of Belens

This connection becomes even more pronounced during Christmas, when the Belen or Nativity scene takes center stage.

Aleco has carved Belen sets himself, including a one-foot-tall wooden Nativity that took nearly a month to complete.

For him, each figure is more than decoration. It is a reminder of the true meaning of the season.

Aleco works with a chisel on a wooden relief of the face of Jesus. | Contributed Photo

“Ang Belen simbolo gyud sa Pasko. Nag-remind nato nga natawo and Ginoo,” he said.

(The Belen is truly a symbol of Christmas. It reminds us that the Lord was born.)

“Nagtudlo kini sa paghigugmaay, pag-ampo, ug pagtuo nga ang Ginoo naa kanunay nato,” he added.

(It teaches love, prayer, and faith that the Lord is always with us.)

In an age of LED lights and store-bought decorations, Aleco believes the Belen remains essential, especially for the youth.

“Importante gihapon kaayo ang Belen. Nag pahinumdom kini sa mga bata ug tigulang nga ang Pasko dili lang kasadya, kundili pagtuo ug pag-ampo,” he added.

(The Belen remains very important. It reminds both the young and the old that Christmas is not just about celebration, but about faith and prayer.)

Platforming works online

Like many artisans, Aleco’s livelihood was severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aleco (second from right), with his wife and their two children. | Contributed Photo

Orders dipped and opportunities became scarce.

His children, however, encouraged him to adapt. They helped him create a Facebook page where he could showcase his work.

Eventually, the move paid off. Today, clients contact Aleco online to commission him to produce carvings.

These include a notable, five-foot likeness of former Cebu 4th District Rep. Benhur Salimbangon.

Thanks to his sculptures, Aleco was able to send his two children to school and provide for his family.

“Dako kaayo akong pasalamat ani nga trabaho,” he said.

(I am deeply grateful for this work.)

Future of sculpture

Despite his success, Aleco’s greatest concern is the future of the craft itself.

“Nihit kaayo ang mga carver karon,” he said.

(There are very few carvers nowadays.)

Cebu Technological University students take carving classes with Aleco, from whom they learn the fundamentals of the craft. | Contributed Photo

“Tungod siguro ni sa kamoderno sa panahon maong wala na kaayo magka interest ang mga kabatan-onan,” he added.

(Perhaps it’s because of modern times that young people are no longer very interested.)

Yet, he remains hopeful.

He has taught carving to students from Cebu Technological University and eagerly welcomes any young person who is willing to learn.

“Dili man kinahanglan grabe ka-talented. Kinahanglan lang gyud og determination and passion,” Aleco said.

(You don’t need to be extremely talented. All you really need is determination and passion.)

For him, at day’s end, the disappearance of carvers would mean losing more than an art form. It would also mean loosing a piece of Cebuano identity and faith.

This Christmas, Aleco’s wishes are simple: Good health, steady work, and more young hands willing to carve.

“Ganahan gyud ko nga managhan ang mga carvers ug dili mawala among craft,” he said.

(I really hope that the number of carvers will grow and that our craft will not disappear.)

As long as artisan like Bartolome Aleco Jr. continue to carve stories of faith, humility, and devotion, the spirit of Christmas will remain alive in Cebuano homes, one careful stroke at a time.

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