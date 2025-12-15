Moalboal collision kills two motorcycle drivers

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two motorcycle drivers died following a head-on collision on Panagsama Road in Sitio Cogon, Barangay Basdiot, Moalboal, Cebu, in the early hours of Sunday, December 14.

Police identified the fatalities as a 17-year-old male resident of Sitio Cogon, Barangay Basdiot, and a 21-year-old male resident of Sitio Talisay in the same barangay.

Both were pronounced dead on arrival by the attending physician after rescue personnel rushed them to the hospital.

On Monday, December 15, Police Master Sgt. Jufel B. Acojedo of Moalboal Municipal Police Station confirmed that the remains of both drivers had been turned over to their respective families.

The passengers injured in the crash continue to recover at Badian District Hospital.

READ: Talisay City: Motorcycle, taxi crashes reported over the weekend

Head-on collision before dawn

According to the Traffic Enforcement Unit of Moalboal Police Station, the crash occurred around 3:40 a.m.

Investigation showed that the two motorcycles were traveling in opposite directions along Panagsama Road.

Police said the 17-year-old driver was on his way home from an establishment in Barangay Basdiot.

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old driver was heading toward Basdiot from Badian, Cebu, with two other riders aboard his motorcycle.

READ: SRP road: Motorcycle rider dies after being run over by a truck

Speeding

Investigators said the 21-year-old allegedly drove at high speed and encroached into the opposite lane. This resulted in a head-on collision with the a 17-year-old’s motorcycle.

The impact inflicted serious injuries on both drivers and the two passengers.

Personnel of the Moalboal Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office promptly transported all four to the Badian District Hospital.

Hospital records confirmed that doctors declared both drivers dead on arrival. The two passengers survived.

Police said they seized the motorcycles involved in the incident. They brought them to Moalboal Municipal Police Station for documentation and further investigation.

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Drunk driving

Initial findings indicated that the 21-year-old drove under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Authorities continue to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police said the families of those involved have not yet discussed possible settlements and currently focus on recovery and burial of the dead.

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