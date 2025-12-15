Byron sues Pam anew for ‘delayed submission’ of province budget

Byron Garcia (L) sues Cebu Governor Pam Baricuatro (R) for the fourth time this year. | File photo

CEBU CITY — Byron Garcia, brother of former Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, sues Cebu Gov. Pamela “Pam” Baricuatro for the fourth time within the year, now over the apparent late submission of the annual provincial budget.

Byron on Monday, December 15, filed administrative cases accusing Baricuatro of violating the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act (Republic Act No. 3019).

He pointed out that in delaying the submission of the annual budget, the incumbent governor should be held administratively liable for the following:

Grave misconduct

Gross neglect of duty

Abuse of authority

Gross incompetence and negligence

Conduct unbecoming of a public official

Conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service

READ: Cebu governor faces complaint for ‘wearing’ SWAT uniform in AI post

Inside Byron’s six-page complaint

Byron brought up several provisions in the law as the basis of his six-page complaint.

These include Baricuatro’s failure to submit the proposed Annual Budget for Fiscal Year 2026 within the period mandated by law.

Citing Section 318 of Republic Act No. 7160, or the Local Government Code, Byron said local chief executives are required to submit their executive budgets to the legislative body not later than October 16 of the current fiscal year.

“The delayed submission constitutes a ‘clear and blatant violation’ of Section 318 of the Local Government Code, which expressly provides that failure to submit the budget on time may subject the local chief executive to criminal and administrative penalties,” he stated in his complaint.

He also pointed to a Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) memorandum circular reiterating the same deadline and warning of possible sanctions for noncompliance.

READ: Byron Garcia sues Pam over P2M Capitol office renovation

Furthermore, the apparent delay in lodging the Annual Budget “caused undue injury to the government and the public,” he added.

As of this writing, Baricuatro has yet to issue a public statement responding to the allegations. / ###

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