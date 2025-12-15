Woman who saved dogs from fire sounds alarm on bogus donation drives

Ei Mei Lee Chui-Maningo with her dogs attended the Mandaue City Council session on Monday, December 15 when she was recognized for saving her dogs from a fire. | CDN Digital photo by Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — A woman has warned the public against fake donation drives featuring photos from a fire in which she risked her life to rescue her two Pomeranians.

Ei Mei Lee Chui-Maningo, 37, clarified that she has not begged for money after surviving the fire in Barangay Guizo.

She added that the GCash account information being circulated online to collect donations does not belong to her.

The people behind a social media page who ask for money are not connected to her in any way, she said.

READ: Mandaue fire: P10M lost after blaze destroys firm’s showroom, store

Thanksgiving

Chui-Maningo thanked those who extended help to her. But she also appealed to individuals with bad intentions to stop using their photos to solicit cash.

“Wala gyud ko nangayo og tabang financially sa bisan kinsa unless it is given to us willingly and voluntarily,” Chui-Maningo said.

(“I never asked for any financial help from anyone and [only accept what] is given to us willingly and voluntarily”).

“For those who helped, thank you. For those who have bad intentions, please stop,” she added.

Commendation

The Mandaue City Council through Councilor Jennifer Del Mar commended Chui-Maningo during its session on Monday, December 15.

The council cited her extraordinary act of bravery, courage, sound judgment, and devotion to her pets.

The councilors, in addition, gave her a plaque of recognition.

Councilor Del Mar said Chui-Maningo chose compassion over fear. She refused to abandon her dogs, demonstrating that one makes sacrifices for family.

She added that Chui-Maningo’s actions reflect values worthy of praise.

“The exemplary conduct by Chui-Maningo stands as a testament to civic responsibility and personal courage [that are] deserving of public recognition,” said Del Mar.

Pets part of family

During the session, the Island Rescue Organization also gave gifts for the dogs and Maningo.

Afterward, in an interview, Chui-Maningo said she was overwhelmed by the attention. She said she only learned days after the blaze that her rescue of her dogs went viral on the internet.

She recalled being terrified amid the fire. Her sole focus was use a ladder to get down from her upper story location.

But she said she was also determined not to leave her pets Miyah and Kayen behind.

She therefore decided to throw her dogs to people on the ground who safely caught them.

Personnel later checked both dogs at a pet shop and found them unharmed.

Chui-Maningo also urged fur parents and pet owners to be responsible and compassionate, noting that pets rely entirely on their owners for care.

Chui-Maningo lives alone while her husband works at sea.

She considers their dogs part of her family.

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