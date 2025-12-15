DBTC Greywolves etch historic 5-peat title in Cesafi HS football

DBTC Greywolves players and coaches pose for a photo during the awarding. | Photo from The Canopus Collective

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves built a dynasty of their own in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) HS football tournament after clinching a rare five-peat title run on Sunday, December 14, at the University of San Carlos (USC) TC Campus.

Before the ugly brawl between the USC and University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) championship match in college, the Greywolves etched history with this rare feat.

READ: Cesafi men’s football championships abandoned after late-game brawl

All it took was Raffael Isaac Kierulf’s 37th-minute goal to secure the title in a nail-biting 1–0 win against their long-time rivals and former Cesafi HS football champions, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles.

This season was nothing but easy for the Greywolves after absorbing a defeat and a draw in what they expected to be another dominant season. Still, they emerged as the top seed heading into the finals with 10 points after clinching three wins, while the Magis Eagles claimed the No. 2 spot, setting up another rematch in their long and storied football rivalry here in Cebu.

The Greywolves’ under-14 team also shone in the ongoing Pintaflores Football Festival in San Carlos City, Negros Occidental, last December 13, winning the under-14 division title.

Meanwhile, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars claimed third place in the collegiate division, beating the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons, 2–1.

MC Maiko Silva scored the first goal at the 18th minute for USJ-R, but Pocholo Sanoria answered with an equalizer at the 66th minute. However, UP Cebu committed a crucial foul in the 90th minute that sent Arcangelo Louis Manlosa for a penalty kick that found the back of the net, sealing USJ-R’s win.

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