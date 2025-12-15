BIR destroys over 15,000 illicit vape units seized from Visayas

The Bureau of Internal Revenue destroyed more than 15,000 vaping sets as part of a simultaneous nationwide activity at a facility in Jubay, Liloan, Cebu, on Monday, December 15. | CDN Digital photo by Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) destroyed thousands of illicit vape products seized from operations in Central Visayas, Iloilo City, and the Negros Island Region.

The destruction was conducted in Jubay, Liloan, Cebu on Monday, December 15. It involved an estimated 15,000 to 16,000 vape units confiscated during enforcement operations last year.

Government personnel destroyed more than 7,000 units from Central Visayas alone. They retained the remaining items as evidence for pending and future court cases.

Director Antonino L. Ilagan of the BIR in Central Visayas led the activity. He said they destroyed the items to prevent their re-entry into the market and hold the violators accountable.

The bureau has been intensifying its campaign against the sale of untaxed vapor products.

READ: DOH seeks nationwide vape ban, cites severe health risks

P52 million in unpaid taxes

According to the BIR, unpaid taxes linked to the illicit vape products from Central Visayas amounted to P26,214,788.15. The figure covered excise tax, surcharges, interest, and administrative penalties.

For the entire Visayas, total tax liabilities tied to the confiscated products reached about P52 million.

Ilagan said Central Visayas is among the regions with the highest number of confiscated illicit vape products nationwide. The BIR seized 9,156 units from 74 taxpayers, including branch outlets in the region.

These confiscations stemmed from nationwide operations that began in March 2024. Authorities carried them out under various mission orders.

Of the vape products destroyed on Monday, BIR records showed 4,477 bottles, 1,852 pods, and 1,323 disposable units.

Ilagan said the bureau already filed two criminal cases in Central Visayas, with more expected as investigations continue.

READ: E-cigarettes: Surging numbers of children now hooked on vaping

Why vape products are considered “illicit”

Bernardino Paul Somera Jr., chief of the BIR’s Regional Investigation Division in Central Visayas, explained that vape products are considered illicit when traders do not pay excise taxes on them.

“That can be detected because basically, they have those stamps and then upon checking our during our field operations, they are not registered in our database,” Somera said.

He said they condfiscated the items during inspections of retail establishments last year. Store owners failed to present documents proving payment of the correct excise taxes.

The authorities immediately took away products not listed in official records or lacking proof of tax compliance.

He said operations typically begin with covert monitoring and surveillance to identify establishments selling untaxed vape products. On-site inspections follow.

The BIR conducted two nationwide enforcement operations last year, with assistance from the Philippine National Police in some instances to ensure the safety of revenue officers.

Somera added that the cases filed against violators involve tax evasion, noting that under excise tax laws, mere possession of untaxed vape products already makes someone criminally liable.

The complaints target sellers and retailers, rather than end consumers.

Market impact and continuing enforcement

BIR officials said investigations have so far traced some illicit vape products to suppliers from outside Cebu, including Manila. None has so far been linked to local manufacturers based on current findings.

Authorities also noted that untaxed vape products are often sold at lower prices. This gives non-compliant sellers an unfair advantage over legitimate businesses.

The BIR said the destruction initiative aims to protect compliant taxpayers and promote fair competition in the market.

The agency said it is also monitoring other illicit excisable goods, including illegal cigarettes and unregistered perfumes.

In February this year, the BIR conducted a nationwide destruction of illegal cigarettes in Paknaan, Mandaue City.

BIR officials urged retailers to ensure that their suppliers have paid the correct excise taxes. They must likewise have proper documentation. They warned that failure to comply with registration and tax requirements could lead to confiscation and criminal charges.

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