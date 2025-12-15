Elreen Ando rules SEA Games women’s 63kg weightlifting class

Elreen Ando with her coach Ramon Solis during the awarding on Monday, December 15 at the Southeast Asian Games. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu’s Olympic weightlifting pride Elreen Ando delivered in emphatic fashion, clinching the Philippines’ first weightlifting gold medal in the Southeast Asian Games on Monday, December 15, at the Chonburi Sports School.

The 27-year-old lifter from Barangay Carreta in Cebu City topped the women’s 63-kilogram division with lifts of 98 kilograms in the snatch and 127 kilograms in the clean and jerk, for a winning total of 225.

A varsity standout of the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, Ando secured the second SEA Games gold medal of her career, following her triumph in the 2023 Cambodia edition where she ruled the 59kg class.

By her side was longtime coach and former Olympian Ramon Solis, who had earlier expressed confidence that Ando would deliver gold after a tough stretch for the Philippine weightlifting squad.

Ando’s confident recovery

Read: SEA Games: Artjoy Torregosa shines with silver in first SEAG marathon

Solis noted that Ando entered the competition as the most seasoned and accomplished lifter in her category, a factor that fueled his belief that the gold medal was well within reach.

Despite being the clear favorite following her bronze medal finish in the World Championships last October, Ando still faced tense moments in the snatch. She narrowly completed 96 and 98 kilos in her opening attempts before steadying herself to finish strong.

She encountered another hurdle in the clean and jerk after failing her first attempt at 123 kilos, but calmly bounced back on her second try at the same weight to all but seal the gold.

Ando then added four more kilos in her final lift and the Philippine camp, led by Tokyo Olympics champion Hidilyn Diaz, erupted in celebration from the sidelines.

Training memories and self-belief

“Nadala siguro sa first attempt. Mahirap talaga ang unang buhat kasi nandoon lahat ng kaba at iniisip mo kung paano mo siya gagawin,” Ando said. (The first attempt is really hard because you’re nervous and thinking how you’re going to do it.)

“Sa second attempt, sinabi ko sa sarili ko na kaya ko ito dahil binubuhat ko naman ito sa training.” (In the second attempt, I told myself I could do it because I’ve been lifting this much in training.)

The Hangzhou Asian Games bronze medalist stressed the importance of delivering for the country in the clean and jerk. “Kailangan ko talagang kunin ang gold para may gold naman tayo ngayon,” she added.

(I needed to get the gold so we could have a gold medal this time.)

This latest victory adds to Ando’s growing SEA Games resume, which includes gold medals in 2019, 2021, and 2023, cementing her status as one of the Philippines’ most decorated weightlifters.

Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Thuy Tien claimed the silver with a total of 219 kilos, while Thailand’s Thanaporn Saetia settled for bronze at 218.

Read: 33rd SEA Games: Team Ormoc bags silver medal for sporting clays

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