Cebu City Christmas Basketball League kicks off on December 16 with two matches

Organizers and coaches of the Cebu City Christmas Basketball League at the presser. The competition will start on Tuesday, December 16. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The much-anticipated Cebu City Christmas Basketball Tournament gets underway on Tuesday, December 16, in the Cebu City Sports Institute in Barangay Sawang Calero.

Fans can expect a week-long showcase of Cebuano basketball talent, featuring stars from commercial, amateur, and professional leagues. The action tips off at 6 p.m.

Five teams will compete in the six-day tournament, which offers a total cash prize of ₱370,000.

Stacked with Cesafi champions

Richieboy Ballers has revealed its lineup, featuring the recently crowned four-peat Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) men’s champions, the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers.

Cesafi Season Most Valuable Player (MVP) Kent Ivo Salarda will lead the squad, alongside Raul Gentallan, Zylle Cabellon, AJ Sacayan, PJ Taliman, and the rest of the champion team. Also, the team is reportedly fielding University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters players whom UV faced in the Cesafi finals.

“This tournament will showcase our brightest basketball stars, many of whom just came from Manila playing in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP),” said Rocky Alcoseba of the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC).

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The best commercial and pro ballers from Cebu

“We have (Jonathan Moses) Titing Manalili, now a household name in the NCAA, along with the National University (NU) Bulldogs’ Reinhard Jumamoy and Steve Nash Enriquez. Plus, some of the best commercial and professional players from Cebu will be here to entertain our fans this Christmas season,” he added.

The coaches met and joined a press conference on Monday, December 15, to finalize league rules and updates.

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Also competing are Welec-Sherilin, Nognog Enterprises x Santi Vista/Blancas Golden Knights, Chase Tower Runs (CTR), and the Mighty Warriors of God x RJ Brothers.

Welec Trucking Services will be led by NCAA and UAAP standouts Manalili, Jumamoy, and Gabriel Cometa. Nognog/Santi Vista will feature Enriquez, Limuel Tampus, and Darell Manliguez.

Former Cesafi MVPs Shaq Imperial and Jaybie Mantilla, along with Joel Lee Yu, Bernie Bregondo, Vincent Minguito, and Tansiong Bonganciso, will suit up for the Mighty Warriors.

CTR will rely on Emman Calo, Jancork Cabahug, Shane Menina, Jun Manzo, Froilan Magubat, William McAloney, Miguel Gastador, and others.

For admission, bring single-use plastic bottles to recycle

The tournament will follow a single round-robin format, with the top two teams advancing to a knockout match for the championship.

The champion will take home ₱200,000; the first runner-up, ₱100,000; the third placer, ₱50,000; and the fourth placer, ₱20,000.

In line with tradition, attendees are asked to bring single-use plastic bottles to support Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival’s environmental recycling campaign.

Tuesday’s opening games will feature the Richieboy Ballers against Nognog Enterprises x Santi Vista/Blancas Golden Knights at 6 p.m. Welec Trucking Services will face the Mighty Warriors of God x RJ Brothers at 8 p.m.

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