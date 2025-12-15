Vico Sotto warns public vs. ‘realistic’ AI-gen fake ads using his image
MANILA, Philippines — Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto on Monday issued a warning to the public that his image is being falsely used in advertisements generated by artificial intelligence (AI)
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Sotto posted the warning on Facebook, where he also urged the people to be catious of scam texts.
In his post, Vico Sotto urged the public to be “extra careful,” stressing how AI can make fake advertisements appear authentic, along with other methods used to disguise scam tactics.
“Let’s be extra careful because sometimes it really looks real, even the sound. There are fake videos of me and others,” the mayor said.
“Text blasts with masked numbers, fake websites and many more,” he enumerated.
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Sotto cited two cases in issuing his warning – an ad for an online gambling application with an AI-generated video of him endorsing it, and a scam text pretending to be from the Land Transportation Office. /apl
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