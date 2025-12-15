MCPO deploys over 300 police for Misa de Gallo

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MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — More than 300 personnel from the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) will be deployed for security operations during the Misa de Gallo until Christmas, with heightened measures continuing through the New Year.

The MCPO will begin its security deployment tonight for Simbang Gabi, with operations set to continue throughout the nine-day Misa de Gallo.

Police personnel have been assigned to secure 10 identified churches across Mandaue City, including gymnasiums where masses will be held.

These locations include the National Shrine of St. Joseph in Barangay Centro; Christ the King Parish in Barangay Alang-Alang; San Roque Parish; Fatima Church in Barangay Basak; Sto. Niño Church in Barangay Paknaan; Holy Family Church in Barangay Maguikay; Nativity of Mary Parish in Barangay Canduman; Gethsemane Parish in Barangay Casuntingan; the Barangay Umapad Gym; and the Opao Gymnasium for Barangay Looc.

READ: Cebu City police to deploy hundreds to secure Misa de Gallo

Additional security coverage has also been deployed in malls and public markets to ensure public safety during the holiday season.

According to MCPO spokesperson Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro, more than 300 police personnel are currently deployed across the city, with additional officers on standby in case reinforcements are needed.

“Ang Mandaue City Police Office andam na pagdeploy para sa Simbang Gabi ug Pasko,” Villaro said.

(The Mandaue City Police Office is ready to deploy personnel for Simbang Gabi and Christmas.)

Villaro said the police are maximizing available personnel, although the exact number may change depending on daily security assessments. Station commanders have been instructed to evaluate their respective areas and recommend adjustments, including increasing the number of deployed personnel when necessary.

She added that patrol and roaming units will continue operating, particularly during early morning Misa de Gallo schedules, to maintain visibility and deter possible incidents. While some police personnel may be on holiday break, Villaro said the entire force remains on alert to ensure public safety throughout the Christmas season.

ALSO READ: Bohol church closed by quake damage for 6 years reopens at start of Misa de Gallo

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