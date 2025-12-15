Archbishop Uy: ‘Join me on Misa de Gallo road to renewal for Christmas’

Alberto Uy invites the faithful to join him in churches and online in celebrations of Misa de Gallo over which he will preside for the first time as Cebu archbishop. | Screenshot courtesy of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Archbishop Alberto “Abet” Uy has invited the faithful to join the celebrations of Misa de Gallo, the first of which he will lead at San Isidro Labrador Parish Church in Tabogon town, northern Cebu.

In a recorded message released on Monday, December 15 Uy highlighted the spiritual significance of the Misa de Gallo, a series of eucharistic celebrations before dawn on the last nine days before Christmas.

Archbishop Uy will lead the Misa de Gallo for the first time as chief shepherd of the archdiocese of around four million souls.

His choice to celebrate the special Masses mostly in northern Cebu churches appears to reflect the church’s solidarity with residents who bore the brunt of earthquakes and storms in the last months of 2025.

READ: LIST: Cebu churches for Misa de Gallo 2025

Focus on interior renewal

The prelate urged Catholics to focus on inner renewal as they prepare for the birth of Christ.

The celebration of Christmas would be incomplete if it focused only on external preparations such as decorating homes or preparing festivities, Uy said, stressing that Christ must be “born in the hearts” of the faithful.

“No matter how many decorations we put up, if there is no repentance and no change in our lives, we end up celebrating Christmas without Christ,” the archbishop said in Cebuano.

He encouraged the faithful to cleanse their hearts “by letting go of anger, resentment and regrets,” and to place their trust in God as a way of preparing for Christ’s coming.

READ: Uy urges Cebuanos: Keep Christmas simple amid recent calamities

Misa de Gallo a spiritual journey

On the other hand, the archbishop invited faithful to join him celebrate the first Misa de Gallo at San Isidro Labrador Parish Church in Tabogon, northern Cebu this Tuesday dawn, December 16.

The dawn Mass will also be broadcast live over radio station dyRF. This will allow the faithful who cannot physically attend to join the liturgical celebrations.

Uy invited Catholics to accompany him throughout the nine-day Misa de Gallo, describing it as a spiritual journey toward Christmas that emphasizes reflection, repentance and renewal.

He closed his message by extending Christmas greetings to Sugbuanons and reiterating his invitation to take part in the dawn Masses.

READ: Cebu City police to deploy hundreds to secure Misa de Gallo

Hearts ready for savior

“Let us prepare our hearts first,” he said, “so that Christ may truly come into our lives this Christmas.”

To many Filipino Catholics, Misa de Gallo also goes by the name Simbang Gabi.

Each Mass from December 16 to 24 anticipates Christmas Day and honors the nine months of the child Jesus in the womb of the Virgin Mary.

READ: MCPO deploys over 300 police for Misa de Gallo

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