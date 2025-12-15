Alex Eala advances to SEAG semifinals in singles, mixed doubles with Alcantara

Alexandra Eala and Francis “Niño” Alcantara advanced to the mixed doubles semifinals in the Southeast Asian Games in Thailand. | Photo: Philippine Olympic Committee/FB

NONTHABURI, Thailand – Alex Eala assured herself of at least two more medals in the 33rd Southeast Asian Games, beating Malaysia’s Shihomi Li Xuan Hong in their women’s singles quarterfinal match, 6-3, 6-1.

A few hours later, Eala and Francis Casey “Niño” Alcantara won their mixed doubles quarterfinal match against Singapore’s Daniel Abadia and Wei Choo, 6-4, 6-3, still in the National Tennis Development Center in Nonthaburi.

Eala saw her first taste of real action on Monday, December 15, after missing out on matches during the team event.

The 20-year-old faced a challenge in the opening set when she trailed Xuan Hong at 1-3, before winning five straight games to shift momentum to her side.

All-out support from Filipino tennis fans

She then wasted no time against her foe, racing to 6-1 in the second set.

“I’m very happy with the first round. It presented good challenges, and I’m happy with how, wala, masaya ako sa crowd, madaming nanood. Maraming salamat sa supporta (I’m happy with the crowd, a lot of people watched. Thank you very much for the support),” she told POC Media.

Eala forged a duel with Thailand’s Thasasporn Naklo in the semifinals, where she hopes to improve on her bronze-medal finish in the 2022 edition of the SEA Games in Vietnam.

She already has one bronze medal via the team event in this SEA Games.

Scores of fans flocked to the stands to catch a glimpse of the WTA No. 53 in action in the biennial meet.

Good chemistry with Alcantara

After their mixed doubles quarterfinals win, Alcantara told the Philippine Olympic Committee media pool that his bond with Eala, honed from their days playing at Valle Verde in Pasig, will continue to serve them well. Alcantara is a a two-time SEA Games doubles champion.

“I still know her as this baby girl from Valle Verde, so it was fun. We’re super comfortable with each other, we can joke around. We can talk about whatever strategies we want,” Alcantara said.

“We’re so lucky and thankful today that we won, and so many showed up her to support Philippine tennis.” (PNA/With PR)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP