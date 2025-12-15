PNP intensifies crackdown on online sale of banned firecrackers

(Infographic courtesy of PNP)

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) has stepped up its campaign against the illegal manufacture and online sale of prohibited firecrackers to prevent injuries and fatalities during the holiday revelries.

At a press briefing at Camp Crame on Monday, Col. Rex Buyucan, chief of the Explosive Management Division of the Firearms and Explosives Office, said the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group has intensified cyber-patrolling to track down sellers of banned firecrackers on various online platforms.

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Buyucan said several arrests have already been made in recent weeks as part of the operation.

He added that law enforcement efforts are being further strengthened in the days leading up to the New Year, when demand for fireworks traditionally peaks.

The PNP has also coordinated with online selling and delivery platforms following discussions with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to prevent the distribution of prohibited firecrackers.

“There was a discussion on the aspect of the delivery of prohibited firecrackers and pyrotechnic materials because what we are protecting here is the safety of the community,” Buyucan said.

The PNP has likewise worked with the Bureau of Customs to intensify operations against the importation of illegal firecrackers and pyrotechnic materials.

Among the prohibited firecrackers are watusi, pop-pop, pla-pla, piccolo, five star, giant bawang, giant whistle bomb, atomic bomb, large-size Judas Belt, super lolo, and Goodbye Bading. Also banned are Lolo Thunder, Mother Rockets, Bin Laden, Kalabsi, Super Yolanda, Boga, Kwiton, Hello Columbia, King Kong, Dart Bomb, GPH Nuclear, Tuna and Goodbye Chismosa.

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These items are often overweight — containing more than 0.2 grams of explosives —and lack proper markings such as the manufacturer’s name and address.

He added that a standard fuse should burn for no less than three seconds and not more than six seconds.

Violators face fines of up to PHP20,000 and imprisonment ranging from six months to one year.

Buyucan said the illegal sale of firecrackers not only poses serious safety risks but also harms legitimate manufacturers and the fireworks industry.

The use of firecrackers and pyrotechnics remains a common New Year tradition in the Philippines, based on the belief that loud noises drive away bad luck and evil spirits. (PNA)

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