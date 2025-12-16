LOOK: First day of Misa de Gallo at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Misa de Gallo or the Simbang Gabi is being celebrated again this year, a series of Masses leading to the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ on December 25.
Today, Tuesday, December 16, is the start of the early morning Masses and here is the Misa de Gallo at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral, which is celebrated by Msgr. Penagunda Vicente Rey Montesclaros.
READ: Archbishop Uy: ‘Join me on Misa de Gallo road to renewal for Christmas’
Misa de Gallo is observed by Filipino Catholics as a period of prayer and spiritual preparation for the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ on Christmas Day.
Before the Mass was celebrated, residents held the decades old “Bangaw” tradition, which is a community procession reenacting the search of the Three Wise Men for baby Jesus.
READ: LIST: Cebu churches for Misa de Gallo 2025
The participants of the procession called out “Bangaw” to wake up households before marching behind the three camels to the cathedral.
Here are some photos of the Misa de Gallo at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral.
READ: PNP deploys 70,000 cops ahead of ‘Simbang Gabi’
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