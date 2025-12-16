LOOK: First day of Misa de Gallo at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral

By: Pia Piquero and Lyle Andales - Multimedia Reporters - CDN Digital | December 16,2025 - 06:12 AM

Residents hold the traditional “Bangaw” or the Search of the Three Wise Men for Baby Jesus at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral marking the start of the Misa de Gallo. | Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Misa de Gallo or the Simbang Gabi is being celebrated again this year, a series of Masses leading to the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ on December 25.

Today, Tuesday, December 16, is the start of the early morning Masses and here is the Misa de Gallo at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral, which is celebrated by Msgr. Penagunda Vicente Rey Montesclaros.

READ: Archbishop Uy: ‘Join me on Misa de Gallo road to renewal for Christmas’

Misa de Gallo is observed by Filipino Catholics as a period of prayer and spiritual preparation for the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ on Christmas Day.

Before the Mass was celebrated, residents held the decades old “Bangaw” tradition, which is a community procession reenacting the search of the Three Wise Men for baby Jesus.

READ: LIST: Cebu churches for Misa de Gallo 2025

The participants of the procession called out “Bangaw” to wake up households before marching behind the three camels to the cathedral.

Here are some photos of the Misa de Gallo at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral.

Faithful attending the first day of the Misa de Gallo for the year. | Pia Piquero

Msgr. Penagunda Vicente Rey Montesclaros celebrates the first Misa de Gallo at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral. | Pia Piquero

The Misa de Gallo starts at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral.

The start of the Misa de Gallo is celebrated at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral. | Pia Piquero

READ: PNP deploys 70,000 cops ahead of ‘Simbang Gabi’

The participants of the “Bangaw” arrive at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral.

Aside from the nearby Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral, faithful also attend the first day of the Misa de Gallo celebrated at the Basilica del Sto. Niño. | Lyle Andales

LED screens are placed outside the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral to accommodate those outside, who could not enter the fully occupied church. | Lyle Andales

Faithful attend the first day of the Misa de Gallo at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral. | Lyle Andales

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