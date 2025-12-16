In quake-hit Tabogon, Abet Uy calls Church to listen

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano Catholics on Tuesday, December 16, flocked to churches as the traditional pre-dawn Masses leading to Christmas have officially begun.

And Cebu Archbishop Alberto “Abet” Uy on Tuesday urged the faithful to become a “listening Church” that translates prayer into concrete action.

The prelate traveled to Tabogon town in northern Cebu to preside over the first Misa de Gallo at the municipality’s San Isidro Labrador Parish Church on Tuesday.

Situated approximately 90 kilometers north of Cebu City, Tabogon had been one of the areas devastated by the 6.9-magnitude earthquake last September.

Homily

In his dawn homily on December 16, Uy has emphasized that Advent begins not with noise or celebration, but with listening—both to God and to the cries of those who suffer.

His message resonated strongly with parishioners in Tabogon, where many families continued to grapple with damaged homes, disrupted livelihoods, and lingering aftershocks months after the powerful quake struck Cebu.

READ: Archbishop Uy: ‘Join me on Misa de Gallo road to renewal for Christmas’

“Misa de Gallo begins in the dark because we believe that light is coming,” Uy said, noting that the early morning Mass symbolizes hope amid uncertainty.

He told the congregation that their presence at the pre-dawn liturgy already reflected a desire to listen to God, especially during a season marked by waiting and expectation.

Drawing from the first reading from the Book of Isaiah, Uy said God calls His people to “observe what is right” and “do what is just,” reminding the faithful that God’s house is meant to be “a house of prayer for all peoples.”

READ: LOOK: First day of Misa de Gallo at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral

God also listens

God also listens especially to those who feel excluded, forgotten, or poor, he told the faithful, in what could be described as an allusion that many in the quake-hit town could readily relate to.

“If we truly listen to God, then we must also learn to listen to those whom God listens to,” Uy said.

The archbishop also reflected on the Gospel reading about John the Baptist, whom Jesus described as a witness to the truth despite having no power, prestige, or high status.

Uy said John’s strength came from his deep listening to God and his willingness to point others toward Christ rather than himself.

Listening church

From this, Uy underscored what he described as a crucial lesson for the Church today: it must first be a listening Church before it can be a speaking Church.

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“If we do not listen to God, we will speak only our opinions,” he said. “If we do not listen to the poor, we will speak only from comfort.”

The archbishop further stressed that authentic listening must lead to action.

Quoting Jesus’ words that His works testify that the Father sent Him, faith cannot be reduced to words, titles, or positions alone, Uy added.

Listening to God

“Listening to God is not complete until it becomes action,” Uy said. “Listening to the cry of the poor is not real until it moves our hearts and our hands.”

Likewise, a Church that truly listens must care, share, and act with justice and compassion, an appeal he implicitly linked to the situation of communities like Tabogon that are still in need of sustained support and solidarity after the earthquake.

Uy described the nine-day Misa de Gallo as a “school of listening,” where the faithful would rise early to tell God, “Speak, Lord, we are listening.”

He said that when believers would genuinely listen to God, they would also begin to hear Him in the cries of brothers and sisters who were suffering.

Grace to listen

As Advent begins, Uy invited the faithful to pray for the grace to listen to God’s word and to the needs of His people, so that the Church might respond meaningfully, especially in times of calamity.

“May this Misa de Gallo help us become a Church that listens to God and to the cry of the poor,” Uy said, ending his homily with a call for compassion, solidarity, and hope as the Christmas season approaches.

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