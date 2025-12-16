LIST: Richest towns in Cebu for 2024

CEBU, Philippines — Consolacion remained the richest municipality in Cebu, topping the list both in terms of total assets and equity, based on the latest financial data on local government units.

Consolacion posted P2.994 billion in assets, the highest among Cebu’s municipalities, according to the 2024 Annual Financial Report from the Commission on Audit (COA).

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This first-class municipality that borders Mandaue City in the north also happens to be the wealthiest in Cebu in terms of equity, valued at approximately P1.9 billion.

Minglanilla, another first-class town, ranked second with P2.5 billion and P1.5 billion in total assets and equity, respectively.

Balamban, also known as the industrial powerhouse in the west, placed third, recording approximately P2.0 billion in assets.

In terms of asset holdings, Tuburan ranked fourth with P1.7 billion, followed by Liloan at P1.4 billion.

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Oslob placed sixth with P1.347 billion in assets, narrowly ahead of Dumanjug, which posted P1.342 billion.

Badian and Alegria rounded out the list of Cebu’s richest towns by assets, registering P1.274 billion and P1.212 billion, respectively.

When ranked by equity — which represents a municipality’s net worth after deducting liabilities — Consolacion, Minglanilla, and Balamban maintained their top three positions.

Meanwhile, other municipalities entered the list as differences in debt levels and long-term financial obligations get factored in.

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Tuburan remained among the top towns by equity with P1.724 billion, while Liloan posted P1.404 billion. Oslob followed with P1.347 billion in equity.

Pinamungajan emerged among the top municipalities by equity with P1.192 billion, despite not ranking among the top towns by total assets.

Alegria and Badian also appeared in the equity rankings, posting P1.212 billion and P1.274 billion, respectively.

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